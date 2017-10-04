Düsseldorf, October 4, 2017 – Asahi Kasei”s Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Fibers and Textiles will expand capacity for Lamous™ microfiber suede in Nobeoka, Miyazaki, Japan.

High-quality microfiber suede Lamous™, Dinamica® brand by MIKO, is characterized by its unique three-layered microstructure which allows free combinations of the raw materials. The three-layer structured Lamous™ is made of the front, back, and core layers.

They are three-dimensionally entangled with microfibers, and the core layer is composed of a fine, specially-woven fabric called “scrim,” which improves strength and dimensional stability. Impregnation with water-based polyurethane imparts a soft and highly flexible texture.

Koushirou Kudou, Lead Executive, President of Officer Fibers and Textiles SBU, comments:

“Featuring luxurious smooth texture and flexibility in design as well as superior environmental characteristics, Lamous™ high-quality microfiber suede (artificial suede) has been actively expanded worldwide in a wide variety of applications including automotive interiors, furniture upholstery, IT accessories, apparel, and industrial materials.

Sold in markets around the world, Lamous™ is enjoying particularly strong demand growth in automotive interiors. As such demand growth is forecasted to continue, the decision was made to expand capacity. Asahi Kasei will continue to strengthen the Lamous™ supply configuration in line with additional growth in the global market.”

Outline of the capacity increase

Location:Nobeoka, Miyazaki, Japan

Product:Lamous™ microfiber suede

Additional capacity:Approximately 3 million m2/year

(current capacity approximately 6 million m2/year)

Groundbreaking:First half of fiscal 2017

Start-up:First half of fiscal 2019

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Corporation was founded in Japan in 1922 and is now one of the leading diversified company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business sectors. From its roots in chemistry, the Material sector encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes sector provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care sector includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With more than 30,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries.

Asahi Kasei is “Creating for Tomorrow” with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world.

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH began operations on April 1st, 2016 to expand business in Europe by functioning as a controlling base in the region, mainly focusing on the automotive industry. We”re here to be your innovation partner with our various technologies.

