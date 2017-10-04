The worker visa obtained in US allows you to stay and work only for a certain period of time. Depending on your job, the requirements of the visa will vary. Seeking the help of accomplished work visa attorney in Alexandria will help you get a work visa without any problem. When you obtain the immigrant visa you can stay in the country without any restrictions. This can also pave way to get the green card. Initially, a prospective employer or agent should file a petition and after that, when approved by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the applicant can apply for the visa.

Work Visa

There are various work visas depending on the type of job of the applicant. The work visas include,

• H-1B visa

• H-2A visa

• H-2B visa

• H-3 visa

• H-4 visa

• L-1 visa

• L-1 New office visa

• L-2 visa

When an individual goes to US with the pre- arranged job, then they can avail H-1B visa. The basic requirement of this is the applicant should possess a bachelor’s degree or higher degree relating to the job. Intending to perform agricultural labor on temporary basis, H-2A visa should be applied. Going to the US for a temporary job or a job which is seasonal in nature due to the shortage of workers in the US, H-2B visa should be applied.

Apart from graduate education if you are seeking training form the US employers, H-3 visa can be applied for. Under this visa you can stay in US up to two years. The spouse and unmarried children of the H visa holder can obtain H-4 visa and the children are not allowed to work in the US. With L-1 visa, qualifying foreign national employees can be transferred to the US by the international companies. The spouses of L-1 visa holders can get permission to work in the US.

Work Visa Requirement

All the documents supporting the information provided should be gathered. Along with this you must also provide the interview appointment letter. Any false document provided will cause permanent denial of visa. If there is a need for you to provide the information confidentially, you can make it sealed and the embassy or consulate will also support. To know more details, visit http://www.ilexlaw.com/work-visas/