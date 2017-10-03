There are two ways you can keep your garden neat and tidy – you can either do it yourself as and when you get the time (and let the garden go to the weeds in the meantime) or, you can keep your garden healthy and alive with garden clean up services. Read on to find out more.

You move into new place and there’s this beautiful lawn and garden. You thing “wow” I can keep it nice and beautiful – nothing to it”. Initially, you spend time but then two things usually happen – your efforts do not yield the kind of results you expected and two, you don’t get as much time to devote to your garden as is required.

Fact is, gardening is a lot tougher than it appears and don’t let anyone fool you otherwise. Unless you the knowledge, skill and talent for it, plants have a way of doing their own thing based on quality of soil and water in the soil. Weeds and insects too pay scant regard to your needs and go about their merry process. In no time at all the neighbours start passing snide remarks. But more importantly, you can see that the garden needs attention.

The time to act is immediate. Call up your local garden service providers or Fox Mowing and they will keep your garden healthy and alive with their garden clean up services.

A typical garden clean up services especially one by Sydney based Fox Moving Services includes:

1. Anything and everything that needs to be done in a typical gardening including lawn mowing.

2. Undertake clean up – dead leaves, dried up plants and even pruning and shearing.

3. Drain system repair and or modification to ensure proper drainage of the garden run-offs.

4. Remove undesirable plants including weeds, ivy and bramble.

5. Undertake bark mulch installation (to keep the weeds at bay) and give your garden a new lease of life.

Apart from the above, outsourcing your gardening activities means you get more time to spend with your family while leaving the routine work to hired labour. There’s also no equipment to buy and keep. Your garden service contractor will not require anything from you (apart from the usual water and electrical connection).

Also, if you have neighbourhood rules governing upkeep of garden etc. than having your garden looked after by competent service providers makes sense.

General services offered by Fox Mowing include:

1. Weed Control Services QLD

2. Soil aeration

3. Soil and plant fertilisation

4. De-weeding

5. Pest control

6. Moss removal

7. Power raking

8. Lawn Liming

9. Lawn Mowing Services QLD

10. Garden landscaping

