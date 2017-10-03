India News and the BBC are coming together for a brand new evening bulletin, BBC Duniya, which will be telecast on weekdays at 6.00 p.m.

News Highlights:

• India News has announced a tie-up with the BBC to launch a special 6.00 p.m bulletin

• The half-hour bulletin, BBC Duniya, will be telecast live from London on all weekdays

• India News viewers will now get a global perspective on stories of international significance

Press Release:

Noida, India: India News, known for its direct and unbiased brand of journalism, has announced a tie-up with the BBC to launch a special evening bulletin, BBC Duniya, which will be telecast live from Monday to Friday at 6.00 p.m., starting October 2, 2017.

The show will be produced by the BBC and hosted from its London set-up. India News is confident that the live telecast will enable the Indian viewers to keep step with political developments, socio-cultural issues, business and technology stories that are creating a buzz around the world. The collaboration will also enable India News to access viewpoints and analyses of BBC correspondents on all international developments that are significant in the Indian context.

The founder and promoter of iTV Network that owns and operates India News, Kartikeya Sharma, is upbeat about joining hands with BBC for the new half-hour bulletin on India News that will be telecast live from London on weekdays. Looking forward to fortifying the channel’s international coverage, he said, “The BBC is known for its well-researched and unbiased content, which will now reach our viewers in a language and format they can easily comprehend. India News is acknowledged as a channel that captures the pulse of the nation and promotes a brand of direct and responsible news coverage. With the coming together of the two, our viewers can look forward to getting a global perspective on stories of international significance from networks they can trust.”