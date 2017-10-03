The Dublin branch of a topnotch accounting subsidiary of the highly renowned Ohio accounting firm, Rea & Associates, Inc. enjoys the firm’s inclusion in the Accounting Today 2017 Top 100 Firms list and in the INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) 2017 Top 100 CPA Firms list. The firm is based in New Philadelphia where it offers a full range of financial consultation and accounting services to individuals and businesses.

Joining the company in 1992 after a successful merger between Rea & Associates, Inc and a smaller 2-partner accounting company, the Dublin office of the CPA firm has enjoyed marvelous success since its inception. Today, the company primarily serves Franklin, Union, Delaware, Licking, Fairfield, Pickaway and Madison counties.

In March of this year, the nationally recognized accounting industry publication Accounting Today ranked Rea 98th in its 2017 Top 100 Firms list. The annual publication also observed that the Ohio CPA firm is “the 16th largest firm in the Great Lakes Region, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.” Early last month, Rea was ranked 97 on The Platt Group’s INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) 2017 Top 100 CPA Firms list. The company was also featured on the IPA 100 Fastest-Growing Firms list, “which identifies the 10 fastest-growing firms based on reported organic growth in net revenue, without the influence of mergers.”

Since Rea established its Dublin office more than 15 years ago, the team has worked fervently to ensure customer satisfaction by providing high quality service and customer care. In 2000, Rea & Associates created and adopted a set of business values called “The Rea Way” which serves to uphold the original vision of the firm’s founder, Richard Rea. Because of their emphasis on ethical business practices and exemplary service delivery, the comprehensive ideals outlined in The Rea Way have earned the corporation a solid reputation in the accounting industry. Anyone wishing to read reviews can do so at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rea+%26+Associates+CPA/@40.1023683,-83.1479485,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xeacdd16ca708fd03!8m2!3d40.1023683!4d-83.1457598?hl=en

After nearly eight decades in operation, Rea has continued to set industry standards with its extensive list of client services provided by a first-class workforce that strives to raise the bar in customer satisfaction. They can be followed at https://dublin.cylex-usa.com/company/rea—associates-cpa-26048913.html

Contact:

Company: Rea & Associates CPA

Address: 5775 Perimeter Drive Suite 200, Dublin, OH 43017

Phone: (614)889-0159

Website: http://www.reacpa.com/columbus-cpa-firm/