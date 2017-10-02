Only adding to the beauty of one of the most elegant Regulator models ever, the new dial in stunning galvanic grey really suits the Flying Regulator Jumping Hour*. By the special colouring, the iconic guilloche design becomes even more fascinating.

Depending on the angle of the light on the dial, the sophisticated geometrical pattern, appears chequered or as a complex basketwork. The Chronoswiss Signature Guilloche is an in-house design developed in the studios of House of Chronoswiss in Lucerne. That is why the “Atelier Lucerne” inscription adorns the watch dials.

The beautiful galvanic grey colour was inspired by the first enamel dials manufactured in the Chronoswiss dial workshop. Back then, those were also created in a discreet shade of grey which accentuated the beauty of the guilloche pattern dial.

The galvanic grey is even reflected on the back of the watch. Through the transparent case back introduced by Chronoswiss decades ago, watch aficionados can admire the rotor galvanised in grey, too.

Last but not the least, grey is a very suitable colour for business (fashion).

Technical Data –

Model Sirius Flying Regulator Jumping Hour

References CH-8323-GRGR Stainless steel, dial galvanic grey

Displays Digital jumping hour at 12:00, off-centre minute, small seconds at 6:00

Case Solid 28-piece, red gold or stainless steel case, with satin finish and polished, bezel with partial knurling and curved, non-reflecting sapphire crystal, screw-down case back with satin finish and sapphire crystal, onion crown, water resistance up to 3 bar, strap holders screwed down with patented Autobloc system

Dimensions Ø 40 mm, height 12 mm

Movement

Diameter Ø 30 mm (approx. 13´´´)

Height 5.35 mm

Jewels 27

Balance Glucydur, three-legged

Balance spring Anachron

Fine adjustment Via eccentric cam

Shock protection Incabloc

Frequency 4 Hz., 28,800 A/h (semi-oscillations)

Power reserve Approx. 42 hours

Finish Skeletonised rotor, galvanised in grey, ball bearing mounted; circular-grained plate with spiral stripes; circular-grained bridges; polished lever, escape wheel and screws

Dial Signature Guilloche base with “flying” sub-dial floating above screwed plinths, galvanised in grey

Watch hands Feuille shape; curved, rhodium-plated and diamond cut

Model Sirius Flying Regulator Jumping Hour

References CH-8323-GRGR Stainless steel, dial galvanic grey