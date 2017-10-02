Who does not know this situation: You have done sports, given everything and of course, properly sweated. But as soon as you remove your sweaty sports shoes, there is an unpleasant smell in the air.

The problem is not new, just like the number of home remedies for stinking shoes. As of now, there is a new plug and play product on the market: an anti-odor cushion – especially for shoes, which is simply put into the shoes after the sport. It works on a natural basis without chemical biocides, without silver ions and without aerosols.

But why do sports shoes smell after the sport?

The sweat glands produce sweat. In sports, we sweat to regulate body temperature, especially our feet. On the feet are a lot of sweat glands, about 360 pieces per square centimeter. Sweaty shoes and moisture create a perfect environment for bacteria. The bacteria metabolise the – originally not smelling – sweat into a smell that really smells bad for us.

