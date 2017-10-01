Bringing vintage and heritage alive is the Graham Chronofighter Vintage Aircraft Ltd series, presented in a series of four references, each produced in a limited edition of 250 pieces.

Powerful and distinctive with a presence that is both unique and authoritative; these watches evoke the heroic spirit of World War II aviators and are designed to the same oversize scale.

The watches derive their distinctive identity from aged metal cases with their inspiration stemming from 1940s military aircraft, especially their riveted dials, to the gunmetal grey furniture at home in the hippest of Manhattan lofts. The distinctive dials feature radial gradient colors underlying the character and inspiration of the collection.

The Chronofighter Vintage is powered by the caliber G1747, an automatic chronograph with day-date indication. Based on the Valjoux 7750, it is operating at 4Hz with about 2 days of power reserve. It is visible through the sapphire case back except for the “green” version (reference 2CVAV.B17A) whose case back is stamped with a RAF Halifax aircraft.

Graham is an unrepentanly English name for an exquisitely English watch. If you are interested in the minutiae of watch making, Graham was the surname of George Graham, born in 1673, master watchmaker who lived in Fleet Street, London.

As an independent watch company, Graham manufactures its watches in their own production facilities in La Chaux-de-Fonds, the watchmaking capital of Switzerland. Their movements are first rate Swiss movements. They are all engineered or adapted exclusively for Graham.