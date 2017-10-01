San Diego Botox now offers customers CoolSculpting services, a revolutionary process that removes unwanted fat without surgery.

Customers may receive 20 percent off the FDA-approved procedure until Oct. 15, 2017.

While about 10 years old, recent changes have made the technology more effective. It freezes, crystallizes and permanently destroys targeted fat cells that are gradually absorbed by the body, filtered through the kidneys and eliminated via the urine.

Patients typically seek CoolScuplting treatment for the lower abdomen, flanks, inner and outer thighs, upper arms and below the chin. Patients on average seek treatment on about four areas of their body.

Results typically start to show as soon as two weeks with the most noticeable changes happening at about two months after the treatment. The body may take up to four to six months to completely eliminate the targeted fat cells.

Most patients experience a 20 percent decrease in fat after each treatment.

The treatment is completely non-invasive.

The cost for CoolSculpting is $750 per area, but the price drops to $600 per area through Sept. 15. Prospective patients may seek a complimentary consultation at which San Diego Botox will design an individual treatment plan based on the patient’s goals.

San Diego Botox opened in 2012. Its California-licensed physicians and nurses led by Dr. Alex Roher, Dr. Mark Poblete and registered nurse Patty Dalton have performed tens of thousands of cosmetic procedures since then.

The clinic specializes in minimally invasive procedures including injections of Botox, dermal fillers and Kybella while it offers a full range of cosmetic procedures, each one done in a comfortable, discreet office setting at 3900 Fifth Ave., Suite 140, San Diego, CA., 92103.

San Diego Botox averages five-star ratings on Yelp

For more information on CoolSculpting services offered by San Diego Botox, visit its website at http://sdbotox.com/services/coolscuplting or call 1-844-732-6869.

Contact:

Dr. Alex Roher

Company: San Diego Botox

Address: 3900 Fifth Ave. #140, San Diego, CA 92103

Phone: 1-844-732-6869

Email: SDBotoxHillcrest@gmail.com

Website: http://sdbotox.com/