Cashing in on the American Dream for most people means purchasing a home. As a first-time homebuyer, you might have many questions. There actually might be a laundry list of questions. Before you head out house hunting, the first thing you will need to do is obtain financing.

Benchmark Mortgage of Colorado has posted a new blog giving tips for getting an FHA Pre-approval. The article is available to view at http://benchmarkcolorado.com/how-to-get-a-first-time-home-buyer-fha-loan/ . This important information is something every first time home buyer considering purchasing a new home should read.

With so many loan options available to individuals looking to buy a home, it can become confusing on what to look for. A great mortgage company will help you through the process of obtaining the right loan for you. The great part about a first home purchase is the FHA mortgage program. With this program, you can get amazing interest rates, little to no down payment requirements and simpler terms.

After reading the article you might want to visit the program page , that will give you more details on applying for an FHA Mortgage loan in Colorado. Obtaining your first home loan doesn’t have to be challenging. The tips provided in the article will give insight into how to get started on the process, and important things to consider when you initiate an FHA Mortgage.

About Benchmark Mortgage of Colorado:

As a full-service home loan provider, Benchmark has been helping first time home buyers achieve their dream of purchasing their first home. In addition to their services for first-time home buyers, they also provide home buying mortgage solutions for move-up purchasers. Benchmark Mortgage provides customers with a variety of mortgage programs including:

FHA and FHA Streamline

VA and VA Streamline

HARP Refinance

Conventional

Jumbo

With over 18 years in the mortgage industry, Diana Beaumont seeks to help each and every person who walks through the door and help them to achieve their dream of homeownership.

Diane Beaumont is on all the social media platforms providing ways for home buyers to stay in connected. The social media links are:

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Linkedin

Youtube

For more information on Benchmark Mortgage of Colorado you can visit their website at http://benchmarkcolorado.com/ or if you have any question, Diane Beaumont is available by phone at (719) 687-2112 or email at dianeb@benchmark.us

Contact:

Diane Beaumont

Company: Diane Beaumont Benchmark Mortgage

Address: 300 Sunny Glen Ct, Woodland Park, CO 80863

Phone: 719-687-2112

Email: dianeb@benchmark.us

Website: http://benchmarkcolorado.com/