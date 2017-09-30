USIF and The Chopras Collaborate For A Bright Business Future

September 30, 2017 | Delhi: The Chopras in exclusive collaboration with U.S. Immigration Fund are bringing families in India the opportunity to invest in a global future to enable business, education, career and residential opportunities in the U.S. by conducting a seminar today on EB-5 Visa Processin Delhi.

The EB-5 visa program offers foreign investors to invest $500,000 or $1,000,000 (depending on the type of investment) into a qualified project. The project should successfully create 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers basis which the individual and his/her immediate family is given a permanent green card.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. John Linn, Director of Asia-Pacific Operations at U.S. Immigration Fund, said, “As Indian economy is growing at a rapid pace, there is a lot of exchange between our neighboring countries to facilitate and furthermore business opportunities. Such seminars will prove to be a beneficial exchange of culture and employment opportunity where potential investors can make use of long term benefits extended by the US government. This is a great investment vehicle and has huge potential in generating multiple jobs and in turn rich dividends to the investors.”

The Team of U.S. Immigration Fund, EB-5 experts and staff enlightened the future investors on the benefits and nuances of this U.S. Visa Programme. The summit also focused on planning the future for U.S. college education and having a complete understanding of all the immigration and visa options.

The U.S. Congress created the EB-5 Program in 1990 to enable high net worth Foreign Investors to obtain a U.S. Visa by investing in a U.S. business that will benefit the economy and create more jobs.

The EB 5 programme will be held in Mumbai and Bangalore on 6th& 14th October respectively. The programme agenda and relevant information for the roadshows in the cities mentioned above is available on the website of The Chopras.

About U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF)

U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF) is one of America’s leading EB-5 Regional Center operators with world-renowned investment opportunities from New York City to California. With approved Regional Centers located in the world’s most thriving markets, USIF provides worthwhile opportunities for foreign investors and their families to obtain permanent U.S. residency through the EB-5 Program.

About TheChopras

‘The Chopras’ has emerged as the most trusted Global Education Corporate ever in India. It has been providing superior education consultancy to students who want to study abroad. With highly experienced professionals and an ethical way of working, ‘The Chopras’ are one stop solution for all overseas education needs since 1995. With over 350,000 students and families continuing to engage with The Chopras every year for higher education globally, their impact now extends to over 40 countries, 4 continents and over 600 strategic partnerships.

Media Contact: Uday Singh| 9582180149 |