Today, Cisdem updated the iPhone Recovery Mac with the new support to recover lost data in the newest system – iOS 11. This iPhone Recovery for Mac can help recover the data you lost or deleted no matter with backup or not.

“We used to store important data in our iPhone and don’t have the habit to backup the data, so it will be very troublesome when we deleted our files by mistake. The new version of Cisdem iPhone Recovery for Mac upgraded to iOS 11 compatible that can helps you recover the data from mistaken deletion, accidental operation, iPhone inaccessibility etc. easily and safely”, said Edward L. Riley, Cisdem, Project Manager.

New Features in Version 3.5.0

iOS 11 Compatible

Support the newest iPhone system – iOS 11, Cisdem iPhone Recovery for Mac can recover the pictures, contacts, message, musics etc. when update iPhone to the iOS 11.

High Sierra Support

It’s fully compatible with the High Sierra, OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion, OS X 10.9 Mavericks, OS X 10.10 Yosemite, OS X 10.11 El Capitan and macOS 10.12 Sierra.

More stable when scan the files.

Fix some minor bugs.

Main features of Cisdem iPhone Recovery for Mac

# Recovery modes: Recover from iOS device and recover from iTunes Back File

# Recovery situation: Mistaken Deletion, Accidental Operation, iPhone Inaccessibility, Device Damage, Virus Attack

# Recovery types of files: Photos, Videos, Messages, Contacts, and Notes etc.

# Recover deleted and lost data no matter with backup or not.

# Multiple supported devices: iPhone series (including iPhone 8/plus), iPad series, iPod series.

# Support to export the recovered data to Mac, after find the lost data, you can preview them and select the data you want to recover to export.

Price and Availability

You can get a single license of Cisdem iPhone Recovery Mac 3.5.0 at $49.99 (Reg. Price: $59.99). And free update the latest version all the time. A free trail version can also be downloaded. To get more information about this iPhone recovery for Mac, you can visit https://www.cisdem.com/iphone-data-recovery-mac.html

About Cisdem

Cisdem provides productivity and business software that helps Mac users to get their job done faster. The products include top rated software centered on utility tools, PDF tools, multimedia tools, and some mobile tools. The company is dedicated in building highly efficient Mac software that make life easier and processes simpler. More detail information about Cisdem at https://www.cisdem.com/.