St Albans, UK; 30, September 2017: A new online pet marketplace bringing together the best UK pet brands

* There are 54 million pet owners in the UK in 2017

* 49% of dogs and 44% of cats are reported being overweight

* High quality, healthy and well-made pet products are now essential

* New online shop PetJam brings together the best of independent British pet brands that offer high quality, stylish and ethical products

PetJam is a new pet online marketplace, bringing together some of the best independent UK pet brands. This allows UK customers to shop these trusted pet products all in one handy online shop, with products being sent directly from each brand.

This new start-up PetJam, which started trading in August 2017, has a real focus on ensuring all products offer a great benefit to your pet. You can find a selection of practical, stylish and ethical products for your dog and cat at different price points that have all been hand-selected by the PetJam team.

Katie Moore who founded PetJam says; “British pet brands are growing year on year, but I couldn’t find anywhere to shop the best of these UK independent pet brands all in one easy place. Pet customers in 2017 want ease, but also trust that they are buying the best for their pets, which by hand selecting every item ensures we can offer this. I love that PetJam allows us to really celebrate the best quality brands in the UK, which is very important for us to recognise and sustain momentum for within this huge pet market space.”

The statistics really do speak for themselves with the PFMA pet data report 2017 reporting a huge 54 million people in the UK alone owning a pet, equating to 44% of all households. One particular worry the survey highlights is that 49% of dogs are reported to be overweight and 44% of cats in the UK, showing there is a real need to ensure our pets are being fed the right, high quality food and treats, alongside increased education to the customer to lower these numbers going forward through the right nutrition and exercise regimes.

With a growing list of selected suppliers joining the PetJam community week-on-week, it’s an exciting time for the new company, which was founded earlier this year. PetJam are encouraging UK pet brands to get in touch should they feel they might be the right fit for the shop.

About PetJam:

PetJam is an online pet lover’s paradise, currently catering for dogs and cats. Katie Moore founded the company in 2017 and developed a fully functioning online marketplace to allow a range of suppliers to host high quality pet products, whilst ensuring customers can easily shop the best UK pet brands in one handy online location. PetJam currently only ships to the UK customer, however going forward this is likely to develop to a broader customer base. PetJam currently has a small range of suppliers with the likes of Boots & Bones, ByMusa, Hunt & Wilson, Snuggly Fox and Stick, making up a collection of 47 products to date. This is due to expand further over the coming months.

