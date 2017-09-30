As a 14-year-old game, Conquer Online (http://co.99.com) never stops making changes. With the updates of Kingdom War, Beyond Perfection and Windwalker, Conquer Online keeps its vitality and grows with players.

This October, Conquer Online will release its second major update this year, after the Windwalker expansion back in January. The graphic design of old classes and main maps will be entirely upgraded for better visual experience.

New Look of Ninja

What’s more, optimizations will be made for all classes, such as the light effect, combination and balance of skills. This is a truly chance for players to have new experience in a classic game they are familiar with.

Preview of Skill New Look

At the same time, a secret project, named Life Transformation, is approaching with more flexible features for players who want to experience different classes with only one character. Through this system, player can live many lives in one life.

Life Transformation

Stay tuned for the new version of Conquer Online coming through this October. To know more, please visit Conquer Online official version site (http://co.99.com/guide/event/2016/conquer3.0/).

About Conquer Online

Conquer Online is a free PVP MMORPG which features Free to Play, Skill to Win. In Conquer Online, you can choose from 11 awesome classes and become a martial arts master. While exploring the ancient oriental fantasy world, you also can make friends with other players all over the world, organize a guild, and even get married. Complete quests, challenge fierce monsters, enhance gear and finally you’ll become the conqueror of the world of fighters. Since launched, Conquer Online has attracted over 10 million players worldwide. Join and prove yourself on the world-class stage now!