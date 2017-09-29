Well, someone said it right; it’s easier to make a film than promote it. Prachi Tehlan, who has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Bailaras, encountered a similar situation. The well known face of the Indian television and Punjabi film industry, Tehlan, was supposed to board the 8:35 am flight from Mumbai to Chandigarh, for a promotional event.

However, an announcement informing about half-an-hour delay of the flight, brought a bit of change in the plan. Situations got troublesome when other passengers began to react on the delay. “Initially I was told that the flight is delayed by half an hour. It was only later when I saw people fighting and arguing with the staff of ‘Go Air Flight,’ at the counter. I went there and figured out a VIP was sent to Delhi in the flight which was actually supposed to take us from Mumbai to Chandigarh,” told Prachi, providing first hand information about the entire scenario.

Adding to it, she said, “The staff members tried to convince us to wait for another 2.5 hours-time needed for the flight to come back from Delhi. This worsened the situation even more as everyone had their personal urgencies and were willing to reach the destination as early as possible. Same was the case with me as I had to reach Chandigarh for Bailaras’s promotion. After a lot of fuss, we finally boarded the Delhi flight, which took off immediately. Though we reached the destination on time, the sufferers of the situation were the people who were supposed to reach Delhi but were made to wait because of the entire issue”

Amidst all the chaos, fights and arguments, Prachi’s fans took full advantage of the situation. Not leaving the golden chance, a crowd was spotted all around her so as to get a photo clicked with the Bailaras actress.

Anyway, all is well that ends well.

Pic: Source