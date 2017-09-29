In the coming days, the country will commemorate Gandhi Jayanti.An Inspiration to billions across generations and borders, Mahatma Gandhi recognized that the attitude towards cleanliness also reflects one’s attitude towards the society. Bapu believed in achieving cleanliness through community perception.

In context to, the same Anjum Chopra, former captain of the Indian women cricket team was invited to lend her support to the “SwachhataHi Seva “movement and dedicate her time for the cause of SwachhBharat by the Prime Minister Office.( The Letter is attached for your reference ).

Today, Anjum Chopra initiated the campaign “Swachhata Hi Seva” at her village in Faridabad at Government High School, Anangpur Village in Surajkund – Badkalroad.

On the occasion, Anjum Chopra says“I am enthralled to be a part of the Swachh Bharat, with the campaign we can encourage widespread support for, and participation in cleanliness initiatives across India”.