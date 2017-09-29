Rasdale Stamp Company, a long-running stamp company based in Chicago, recently made an announcement regarding its expanded auction catalog. Rasdale stated that it has made major expansions to the auction catalog, in order to help stamp collectors obtain the stamps that they are looking for. Rasdale also announced that its expanded auction catalog includes other collectibles, aside from stamps.

Rasdale Stamp Company made several announcements regarding the new stamps in its expanded auction catalog. Rasdale stated that its expanded auction catalog contains nearly every variety of stamps, including rare stamps. According to the company, the expanded catalog includes foreign stamps from all parts of the world, commemorative stamps, covers, and stamps of historical significance. Rasdale went on to state that its expanded stamp catalog includes stamps that collectors have been demanding, as the company takes the task of stamp acquisition very seriously. They also stated that when it acquires stamps, it does so with collectors in mind. https://www.facebook.com/Rasdale-Stamp-Company-279822511387

Rasdale Stamp Company also announced that its expanded auction catalog also contains several items that are not necessarily related to stamp collecting. Rasdale went on to state that among those items are coins, comic books, toys, and items related to military history. Rasdale stated that, just like its collection of stamps, these items were carefully selected and acquired, with collectors in mind. Rasdale stated that information about these collectors’ items, as well as its stamps, is located on its website, www.rasdalestamps.com . More information can be seen at https://goo.gl/ZuXkL2 and their latest posts can be found at https://plus.google.com/b/117999151930492453804/117999151930492453804/posts/gmU7SaoTEGu

Rasdale Stamp Company stated that its recent expansion of its auction catalog is part of an ongoing process of acquisitions. The company went on to state that there will be further expansions in the future, as it is always looking to increase its catalog of collectibles. Reviews can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rasdale+Stamp+Company/@41.816317,-87.9773567,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x4f0ef1314e1483cc!8m2!3d41.816317!4d-87.975168?hl=en

Rasdale Stamp Company concluded its announcement by providing some company information. The company stated that it has been in the business of buying and selling stamps for over eighty-five years, making it one of the longest-running stamp companies in the U.S. Rasdale stated that stamps are available through auction and retail, and that it has both an online and an in-store business. The company also stated that it is affiliated with several prominent American stamp societies. They can be followed at https://www.hotfrog.com/business/il/wesmont/rasdale-stamp-company_41899884

CONTACT:

Company: Rasdale Stamp Company

Address: 35 Chestnut Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

Phone: (630)794-9900

Email: info@rasdalestamps.com

Website: http://www.rasdalestamps.com/