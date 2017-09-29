Photon Communications & Electrical Supply Co. is a highly reputed electrical company founded in 2000 in West Grove, Pennsylvania. Popular for its robust customer-oriented business approach, this time the company has taken it a notch higher by including an online catalog, a functional shopping cart, and even an informative blog in its new website.

Founded over one and a half decades ago in West Grove, Pennsylvania, Photon Communications & Electrical Supply Co is a family owned and run company that distributes electrical and data communications products in wholesale; both online and on its storefront. With Emma Raner its President/CEO and Rod Raner its COO at the helm, the company features a first-class team of highly skilled and experienced electrical and telecom engineers. Combined, the team and its management boast “over 90 years of experience in the Electrical/Communication’s fields.” In line with its customer-centric business strategy, the company has rolled out many incredible consumer-driven products over the years. One such example is the recent refurbishment and launch of its website: https://www.e-photon.com

The new website features a very inviting design and content presentation. The background colors are zooming out in a grayish red hue giving the whole page a rich regal aura. The homepage is adorned with several beautifully phrased introductory paragraphs under “Who We Are,” “Our Products,” “Our Customer Service,” and “Our Values.” All these are summarized bits with active links to the referred pages. There is a basic search feature – at the top of the page — that enables easy retrieval of any item from the company’s extensive product catalog. Right below the search function there is the “Catalog/Shop” tab, which links to the company’s entire catalog. The catalog webpage features all the company’s products split into various categories like Fuses, Solar Products, and Circuit Breakers. Clicking on a specific category prompts the user to choose a subcategory and so on until the desired product is reached. The site also has an “About,” “Contact,” “Cart,” “Register,” and “Login” sections. To shop online, create an account and then fill the cart before proceeding to checkout. An informative blog is in the making and a “Specials” page will show all promotional offers.

With its new innovative online platform, Photon Communications has once again proven that it’s an industry leader. The company can be followed at https://www.blackwallst.directory/united-states/west-grove/business-services/photon-communications-electrical-supply-co

Already a certified Women Business Enterprise, this topnotch company has continued to uphold its founding “principles of honesty, individual responsibility, and teamwork.” Company reviews can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Photon+Communications+Inc/@39.8259619,-75.878919,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x95c9b09c00d80764!8m2!3d39.8259619!4d-75.878919

CONTACT:

Company: Photon Communications & Electrical Supply Co.

Address: 27 Commerce Boulevard # 1, West Grove, PA 19390

Phone: (855) 878-1919

Email: sales@e-photon.com

Website: https://www.e-photon.com/