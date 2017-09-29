In the delightful autumn climate, people seldom prefer knitwear. However, the quintessential winter wear has gone under transformation, outgrowing from conventional front button designs, and thus, are considered by a large proportion of fashion-conscious women.

With options like knitted jumper dress, waterfall cardigan, shrugs, light knitwear textured jumpers with a scarf and high-low hem, the knitwear is offering a perfect blend of style and elegance. It does not matter if you are looking for a chic look, stylish statement yet remains relaxing to wear every day, power dress that looks and feel good, or for a dress that has traditional, as well as a modern design element, knitwear offers everything. It has become a ubiquitous piece of clothing that goes well with a range of pants, leggings, and a pair of jeans.

The most significant contemporary-knitwear characteristic that helped it break from the traditional knitwear is the weight; now it comes in varying weight, ranging from extremely lightweight, mostly in the forms of shrugs, to knitted jumper dress, which one hardly feel against the body. Moreover, manufacturing techniques like, seaming, stretch, ribbing, and contouring have also helped create knitwear that comes on par with jackets.

We here discuss the most popular knitwear and designs that amalgamate the elegance and class.

Layered Tunic Top with split back

Embodying the contemporary design aesthetics, chiffon layered knitwear is the most sought-after jumper round neck for women. The design of the jumper—with a split at the back—fuses the chic tunic style with the knitwear in line with the modern wear. The buttons at the back free-flowing look with 3/4 sleeves, along with a round neckline, can be your fashion statement, which remains the confines of courtly look. You can couple the jumper with casual trousers, embroidered as well as plain, and heels to discover a fashionista residing in you.

Striped Jumper with Scarf

It is another popular jumper round neck for women, creating an appealing yet sober look with the addition of a matching scarf. The knitwear draws inspiration from other fabrics clothing, as it has graduating stripes, with hems ending in a solid colour, which helps to create a refreshing look, unlike standard single-colour knitwears. The jumper is a great daywear, which can easily be teamed with casual bottoms as well as trousers.

Waterfall Cardigan

Taking inspiration from tunic tops, the waterfall cardigan is a new addition to the knitwear, which offers a casual chic look. To complement the design and climate, it comes with abstract print and full sleeves. Choose to wear it with leggings and a pair of jeans to express your style with elegance.

Along with this knitwear, a series of knitted jumper dresses, including Stripe jumper with textured spots, floral jumper, and bow neckline jumper, can also help articulate your style gracefully.

