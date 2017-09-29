After being successful host for a series of annual signature events, the India Today Group is bringing together the legends of football on the mega sports conclave – GOAL 2017 on 3rd October at Swissotel, Kolkata. The India Today Group has always been ahead in bringing together the best of minds under one roof, at multiple events to debate, deliberate, and decides on issues.

The major highlight of the event will be the presence of the football legend, popularly known as the God of Football – Diego Maradona .

The day will start with the session on CRICKET vs FOOTBALL with Sourav Ganguly, Former India Captain, President of Cricket Association of Bengal; Harbhajan Singh, India Cricketer; Deep Dasgupta, Former India wicketkeeper; Bhaichung Bhutia, Former India Football Captain; Jose Ramirez Barreto, Former Brazilian Footballer. This will be followed by the session on “ROLE OF CORPORATES” with Sunil Bhaskaran, Vice-President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel; Robert Royte, Owner, Aizawl FC; Ashish Shah, CEO, Delhi Dynamos.

The third session will be on “PLAYING IN KOLKATA MAIDANS” – with I.M. Vijayan, Former India captain; Bhaichung Bhutia, Former India Football captain; Gautam Bhattacharya, Senior Journalist; Subrata Paul, Goalkeeper, India and Novy Kapadia, Senior Football Journalist.

The daylong event will have sessions by football legends and enthusiasts from the field of football including – Ashley Westwood, ATK Technical Director; Miguel Portugal, Delhi Dynamos Manager; Steve Coppell, Jamshedpur FC Manager; I.M. Vijayan, Former India Football Captain; Gouramangi SIngh, Former Indian midfielder; Jose Ramirez Barreto, Former Brazilian Footballer; Subrata Paul, Goalkeeper, India.

There will also be a special session on “A CAREER THAT DID NOT HAPPEN” by Former Indian Captain Sourav Ganguly telling about his love for football, which could have been an alternative career choice for the Veteran cricketer.

The football conclave will end with a session – “THE GOLDEN BOY” with Diego Maradona, Former Argentina Captain.

GOAL 2017 is one event not to be missed for football and sports lovers as the event will give all the insights into the game and the future of football in India by the legends themselves.