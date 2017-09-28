On-the-go reusable water bottles for personal hydration are catching up with consumers in a big way and are slowly becoming the alpha accessory of now that they can use from a day on their favorite hiking trails to the office. They are always on the lookout for a high quality drinkware from a brand whom they know and can trust upon. Taking a cue from this, Milton, the pioneer of ‘Kuch naya sochte hain’ philosophy in India has launched the Rock Bottle – an environment friendly, stylish, superior quality plastic water bottle that is not only unbreakable but also scratch, stain & odor resistant.

A promising feature about Rock Bottle is that of being able to keep both hot and cold beverages from 95° C to 40° C, something which is very rare in plastic bottles. It is made from 100% Toxin free Tritan co-polyster by Eastman (USA) and has a look that lasts. Its unique ergonomic design makes the bottle comfortable to grip along with a food grade silicon leak-proof lid and convenient push button sip lid with safety lock that’s easy to open as well as hygienic. That’s not all! While the angular mouth makes it convenient to sip, a carrying lanyard lets you bring the extremely light weight bottle wherever you go.

Apart from this, the bottle is absolutely dishwasher friendly and doesn’t lose its sheen, luster, color and gloss even after repeated dishwashing. It is conceived as a total environment friendly, 100% recyclable and health safe bottle free from BPA, BPS or any other bisphenols. What’s more, Tritan has been tested by four third-party labs and shown to be free of any estrogenic and androgenic activity (EA-free).