The professional watches from Seiko are one of the bests unless you think they ARE the best. If that sounds like too much of bigotry, chances are you haven’t come across the Seiko Automatic Marine Master Professional Diver 1000M SBDX014 Mens Watch. It is a purpose-built tool watch that earned quite a few many monikers out of which, Tuna or Hockey Puck are the most popular.

Released essentially as a JDM, the Seiko Automatic Marine Master Professional Diver 1000M SBDX014 Mens Watch is not a new entry to Seiko’s line of automatic diver watches. It has been almost a decade since the Marine Master Professional Diver watches were introduced into the market; it’s the language barrier as well as its unavailability outside Japan that contributed to their poor coverage of their built-tough reputation.

The Seiko Automatic Marine Master Professional Diver 1000M SBDX014 Mens Watch is a stunner! Or, you may call it a breathtaking beast with an immense bulk which, surprisingly, assures you of its solidity and unyielding nature in the face of adversities.

Credits for the unyielding nature of the Seiko Automatic Marine Master Professional Diver 1000M SBDX014 Mens Watch also go to the caliber of the movement used. The 8L35 is an automatic, mechanical movement that allows both manual winding and hacking. It is an in-house movement by Seiko that uses 26 jewels and operates at 28,800 vph. It has a power reserve of 50 hours, making it a top of the line movement from Seiko, reserved only for the best models from the brand, including the Grand Seiko. So it goes without saying that the Seiko Automatic Marine Master Professional Diver 1000M SBDX014 Mens Watch is one of Seiko’s best-in-class. To be very precise, the 8L35 is an undecorated 9S55 Caliber with an accuracy of + 5 sec per day. At worst, it may gain or lose up to + 15 seconds a month.

At 52mm, the Marine Master sports a single-block, hard-coated (DLC) Titanium case covered by a thick, anti-reflective, internally-coated sapphire crystal. It provides an excellent visibility, which makes the details show to their full glory. The workmanship can also be noted in the construction of the matte ceramic shroud around the case, fixed by four hex screws. This also has the DLC coating.

The dial fulfills every criteria of a professional diver watch. It is very legible and perfectly finished for use underwater, its big luminous hour-markers painted with LumiBrite to offer maximum brightness under all circumstances.

The bezel has a smoother action than other Montre automatique Seiko Prospex, with zero play and an excellent grip, whether it is a wet environment or dry. The bezel pip falls on each division perfectly, for each of the 120-clicks. The flat sapphire crystal has been placed well-recessed under the bezel, which is an added protection against head-on impacts. The anti-magnetic property of the watch comes from the thin sheet of lead placed between the movement’s top plate and the floor of the watch case.

However, a watch that’s capable to go down to 1000 meters underwater should come with a HEV (helium escape valve), which is lacking in the Montre Seiko 5 Sport Automatique Mens Watch. Thanks to the mechanism of the watch; it’s not there because it doesn’t need one. It’s the magic of the proprietary L-shaped gasket.