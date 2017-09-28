MSS Software, a Fairfax, Virginia-based provider of barcode equipment and other data collection solutions has announced its expansion into a wider range of barcode scanners. The additional range of barcode scanners available from MSS includes options from many of the top brands in the barcode equipment industry and a wide variety of types of barcode scanners.

In addition to announcing an increase in the handheld scanner inventory available for purchase and rental through its website, MSS Software also announces its ability to provide a streamlined process for matching a scanner with the unique, highly-specialized data collection needs of its diverse clientele.

The first option available through MSS is the type of connection by which the barcode equipment company’s scanners are attached. MSS offers full lines of both wireless and corded scanners. Both the corded and wireless options, according to the barcode equipment provider, allow users to transfer the data captured by the device directly to a computer for storage.

Beyond the option to select either a corded or wireless scanner, MSS Software also provides the opportunity to sort through its revamped selection of barcode scanners by brand. Honeywell is one of the brands available through the company’s online store. “Honeywell scanners have laser, linear and imager technologies and are rugged and reliable,” writes the barcode solutions provider.

MSS Software provides a full listing of product images and descriptions for each scanner that is available from each brand carried by the software company. Honeywell’s page, for example, lists seven different scanners. “Honeywell’s barcode scanners,” MSS explains, “combine the latest technology, up-to-date device management software and ergonomic industrial design.” After listing the many different office, warehouse and hazardous location applications of Honeywell scanners, MSS’s website goes on to note that it also offers a selection of mobile computers from Intermec.

In addition to barcode scanners, MSS Software also offers barcode readers, barcode printers, tablets and barcode software that can be synched with the data collection equipment. According to the data collection company, the majority of its hardware and software, including its Honeywell scanners and Intermec computers, is also available on a rental basis.

MSS Software was founded by a group of three software developers in 1984 and has since grown to become one of the leading providers of data solutions to a wide range of clients including several major federal government agencies. More information can be found at https://plus.google.com/118431076619238472543 or by using URL https://goo.gl/FQ7261

The company prides itself on being able to meet the unique needs of each business it works with. Company reviews can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/MSS+Software/@38.8498014,-77.3735386,12z/data=!4m18!1m12!4m11!1m3!2m2!1d-77.3041874!2d38.8555498!1m6!1m2!1s0x89b64b7c64c18f71:0xc6099e0473076c1f!2smss+software+fairfax+va!2m2!1d-77.3034986!2d38.8498223!3m4!1s0x89b64b7c64c18f71:0xc6099e0473076c1f!8m2!3d38.8498223!4d-77.3034986

For more information on its products, MSS may be contacted by using the contact information provided below. They can be followed at http://www.brownbook.net/business/41333548/mss-software

CONTACT:

Company: MSS Software

Address: 10394 Democracy Lane, Fairfax, VA 22030

Phone: 1.800.428.6643

Email: sales@mss-software.com

Website: https://www.mss-software.com