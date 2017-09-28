Sep 8, 2017–Amity Law School, Amity University Gurgaon organized the 1st Amity Youth Parliament on the topic “Right to Privacy and Role of Computer Intelligence” on 8th September 2017 in Amity Moot Court. The primary objective of the event was to make students aware of the functioning of the parliament and provide them with valuable insights that would help them increase their thought process about better and efficient ways of bringing change through effective legislation without trampling on individual rights. The much applauded event, which was an imitation of how the Parliament actually works witnessed enthusiastic participation of 40 students from almost all the Institutions within Amity University Gurgaon. Senior students positioned as Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Rapporteur and Executive judged the performance of the students.

n his Inaugurating speech Maj. Gen G.S Bal (Retd) (Dean Students Welfare) Stressed the need for the students to learn the good practices of Parliamentary procedures so we can avoid the din and ruckus that has unfortunately become the hallmark of our Parliament in recent times. He added that a large number of Bills and important issues remain in limbo because as smooth functioning of parliament is stalled time and again. In his welcome speech Maj Gen B S Suhag (Retd) (Deputy Vice Chancellor) coaxed the participants to take keen interest in proper conduct of the proceedings and wished the Event a great success.

Prof (Dr) Padmakali Banerjee (Pro Vice Chancellor) was kind enough to grace the closing ceremony where she advised the participants and the audience to follow the 6 Cs of communication (conciseness, consideration, courtesy, correctness, clarity and completeness) whose importance she never fails to explain to the students. She also praised the Participants for their knowledge of the subject as well as their manner of presentation.

The list of the winners is as following:

A. Best Parliamentarians – Shailabh Pundir and Vivian Richie.

B. Diligent Parliamentarians -Vipul Batotia, Anuj Yadav and Sahil Garg.

C. Most Eloquent Speakers -Madhumita Kartik Jha, Nikita Sinha, Jonathan and Ruhal.

In his concluding speech of the Event, Maj Gen PK Sharma (Retd) (Director Amity Law School), congratulated the organizers along with his team of ALS students for their efforts in creating a successful and productive event.