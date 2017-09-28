Date: 09/28/2017

Place: Birmingham UK

We have entered a new phase of retailing. Days of visiting at the corner brick and mortar establishment are numbered, and the online retailers and merchants, who tend to offer great deals quite often over the conventional distribution system, have overtaken it. The online store phenomenon has touched by every industry, from clothing to manufactured goods and equipment, to services and medications.

However, not every industry is follows same rules and procedures, and thus, the functioning of some requires regulations to operate within the legal fold. The prime example is the online pharmacy or mail-order pharmacy industry, which operates under regulations, aided by the Internet, and help pharmacists to sends medicines to customers shipping companies and mails. It offers great flexibility, as it let consumers choose and buy a variety of medications with a couple of clicks. For instance, in the UK, more than 2 million consumers buy drugs online regularly through online pharmacies. Buyers can find many licensed pharmacies providing Viagra tablets buy online options, along with life-saving drugs with a proper and legal channel.

Establishment of the legitimate Internet pharmacy, however, predated with a time of unruly sellers, who offered unhindered access to the prescribed drugs, without prescriptions—at times, selling expired and fake medicines—, and thus, it posed a threat to the public health. As a result, authorities came up with a multitude of regulations and checks to weed out illegitimate online pharmacists in the UK.

Here we discuss how in the UK, the government, along with the concerned business societies, over time ensured that only genuine and legitimate pharmacist could sell medicines.

Evolution of the online pharmacy regulations in the UK

Before 2008, in the UK, there were a number of online pharmacies—the industry pioneered in the country after with first online store started in 1999, however, the major push to the industry came in 2005 with the change in the NHS (National health services) pharmacy regulations, when it becomes permissible for online pharmacists to fill NHS prescriptions. However, among those, some were doing business legitimately, while a larger part of the online sellers was indulged in illegal and dangerous practices, which could directly endanger the citizens. Under the rule change, it became easier for buyers to procure lifestyle medicines; Viagra tablets buy online sales skyrocketed as a result.

To rein the illegitimate sellers, in 2008, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain (RPSGB) came up with the idea of a logo—a green cross logo. The logo helped distinguish and identify certified pharmacies. Nowadays, General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) has the responsibility to manage and distribution of the logo. The recent updates on the regulation include the adoption of the EU wide logo; moreover, sellers have to maintain entry under Medicines and Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

About U s

IQM MEDICAL LTD IS REGISTERED IN ENGLAND AND WALES UNDER COMPANY NUMBER 10173012.

IQ Doctor is a fully legal registered British online pharmacy.

We are authorised by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to sell medicines online. We are registered with the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) as an Internet pharmacy.

COMPANY ADDRESS:

123-131 Bradford Street,

Birmingham,

United Kingdom,

B12 0NS

Tel: 0121 753 4928

Email:help@iqdoctor.co.uk

Website: https://www.iqdoctor.co.uk/