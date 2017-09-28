Eastern Pools, a provider of pool products and services to individuals and businesses throughout five counties in Northeast Ohio, has announced that it has begun providing pool closing services as the season shifts from summer to fall. The pool products and services provider describes the store’s seasonal opening and closing services in full on its website, which is provided in the contact information below.

Eastern Pools begins the description of its closing services by acknowledging the reluctance that is often involved on the part of its customers who require pool closing services. “After enjoying your pool for a full spring and summer,” writes the Northeast Ohio pool store, “the fall comes along to put an end to your summer fun.” This reluctance, according to Eastern Pools, should not deter those responsible for residential or commercial pools to seek pool closing services. “The closing of your commercial or residential pool or spa is a crucial step that requires proper techniques that can be damaging to your pool and its systems if not done correctly.”

Following its explanation of the importance of effective pool closing services, Eastern goes on to describe the issues that may arise if the process is mishandled. “During the winter, because of the cold temperatures, the structure of your pool can be harmed. Cracks could begin to form in the foundation and pipes could freeze under the pool,” the pool services business warns.

The potential damages incurred by negligent pool closing protocol are not limited to a pool's structure. Eastern Pools goes on to explain that these structural damages can also create a significant financial burden for the pool owner. The company asserts that the procedures its technicians follow in order to "winterize" a pool are specifically designed to prevent against the structural and financial damage that can happen to a pool over the winter if it is not closed properly.

In addition to residential pools, Eastern also has experience offering commercial pool services to clients in a variety of industries, from apartment and condo complex pools to gyms and fitness clubs. Beyond closing services, Eastern also offers pool & spa repair services, opening services, pool & spa maintenance and in-store water testing services.

Eastern Pools, a family owned and operated company, has provided over 50 years of pool products and services to individuals and businesses throughout the Akron area. For more information on its seasonal closing services, the company may be contacted by utilizing the information provided below.

