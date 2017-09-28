Artezio developers present an updated version of the mobile app Cost Track; the app supports the new features of IOS 11 as well as data input with the help of Siri, the personal voice assistant by Apple.

A major update of Cost Track increases the app usability and supports the iOS 11 innovations. In the iPad version, Artezio engineers added the Drag’n’drop function for iOS 11. Now you can add photos (bills, documents, items) to the entry screen by dragging them from other apps. When you add a photo to the cost sheet, an entry will be created automatically together with the attached photo.

The developers implemented multitasking support for iPad in the Split View mode, also simplified the search for information in the income and expenses cost sheets, and enhanced the usability of the app interface.

Additionally, the most significant update in Cost Track is the Siri introduction. Cost Track now allows users to manage personal finances without touching their smartphones. To enter data, the standard voice command “Pay a bill” is used. As Siri updates, Artezio developers will add new voice commands.

“Cost Track is constantly improving. We closely monitor technological changes of Apple products and try to offer users new experience in managing personal finances,” said Igor Esipovich, Head of the Mobile Development Department at Artezio.

As usual, the app will be available free of charge. Users who want to extend the app functionality will be able to use a new subscription option – a monthly subscription or an annual auto-renewable subscription.

About Artezio

Established in 2000, Artezio is an ISO 9001:2015 certified custom software development company. Over the last 17+ years, Artezio has completed more than 1000 projects. Artezio’s custom software development services enable its clients to deploy multi-platform applications, resulting in leveraged power of modern software technologies. Some industry-leading sectors where Artezio holds a stellar track record include telecommunications, mobile platforms, financial services, healthcare, hi-tech, logistics, utilities as well as retail. Artezio provides IT services to small, medium, and large companies within the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, Japan, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Russia. The company has 8 software development centers in Europe.

