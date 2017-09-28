A prominent New York City auction house in the world of stamp collecting, Cherrystone Auctions, recently concluded an auction of rare and valuable stamps known as The Beville Collection. The live public auction was held on July 26th and 27th and featured some of the most iconic stamps from around the world, all issued in the hundred years between 1840 and 1940.

Over 1,200 lots of stamps included in Cherrystone’s Beville Collection were auctioned off at the recent event. The Beville Collection consisted of rare and valuable stamps from many different countries around the world; some of the historic stamps were issued by governments that are no longer in existence. Countries represented in the recent stamp auction by Cherrystone were the United States, China, Russia, India and the countries of Europe, among many others.

Many of the lots at Cherrystone’s recent auction sold for under $1,000. A few lots, however, realized prices upwards of $10,000. The highest-selling lot at the recent auction of the Beville Collection sold for $32,500. The $32,500 lot, listed as Lot #6127, was included in the category of “Large Lots and Collections” and consisted of stamps that were issued in China from 1878-1940.

A description of the lot explains some of the various stamps included in the high-priced collection of over a thousand Chinese stamps: “1878-1940 collection of 1,000+ different, used and unused, with Large Dragons (13 different, including 1-3 unused, wide space, Scott’s 406 used), Small Dragons unused (10-15), Dowagers (9c,12c used, others unused…” Cherrystone’s description concludes by noting, “A splendid collection of China, occasional condition problems.” Several high quality images of the Chinese stamp collection that sold for $32,500 are provided next to the description that reveal stamps with many different images, such as dragons and ships, printed in a variety of different colors.

Beyond the $32,500 lot, the New York City auction house’s recent auction also sold lots for $26,000, a collection of stamps from India and its feudatory states from 1880-1949, and for $24,000, a collection of stamps from British India’s convention states. A complete listing of each lot, along with its price realized, description and image, is available on the website for Cherrystone Auctions. More company information can be found at https://plus.google.com/100240541947482028689

Cherrystone auctions off more than $30 million in rare and valuable stamps and items related to postal history each year. In addition to its status as an international leader in philatelic auctions, the New York City auction house also maintains an online store that is frequently updated with new stamps and sortable by country and by stamp topic. Their reviews can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cherrystone+Auctions/@40.765176,-74.0129631,13z/data=!4m18!1m12!4m11!1m3!2m2!1d-73.9786308!2d40.7655011!1m6!1m2!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!2sCherrystone+Auctions,+119+W+57th+St+Suite+316,+New+York,+NY+10019!2m2!1d-73.9779436!2d40.7651163!3m4!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!8m2!3d40.7651163!4d-73.9779436 . For more information on the company’s upcoming auctions, Cherrystone may be contacted by using the contact information provided below. They can be followed at http://ezlocal.com/ny/new-york/stamp-shop/1414274

CONTACT:

Company: Cherrystone Auctions, Inc.

Address: 119 West 57th Street, Suite 316, New York, NY 10019

Toll Free: 800-886-9313

Phone: 212-977-7734

Fax: 212-977-8653

Email: info@cherrystoneauctions.com

Bids Email: bids@cherrystoneauctions.com

Online Store: https://cherrystonestamps.com

Website: https://cherrystoneauctions.com