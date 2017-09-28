The 4th International conference on Mental Health & Human Resilience will take place on April 26-27 2018 in the city Rome, Italy.

The theme of the congress will be “Mental Health interventions to improve the quality of life.”

A special focus of the Congress will be the integration of new technologies and research findings. It will also bring together expert clinicians, researchers and leaders of stakeholder organizations in the field of mental health, offering an outstanding set of Plenary and State of the Art Lectures, Educational Courses, Symposia, Workshops with experts and sessions designed by and for early career psychiatrists.

We are confident that like every year, the Congress will represent for all participants an unforgettable personal and professional experience, and we look forward to welcoming you to Rome.

From Mental Health 2018 Organizing Committee.