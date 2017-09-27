The 4th Guangzhou International Aquarium Show (GIAS2018)

Date: March 23rd to 25th, 2018

Venue: Guangzhou International Sourcing Center, Guangzhou, China

Huge Market Potentials in Guangdong

Guangdong is China’s biggest ornamental fish breeding and distributing base with thousands of aquarium manufacturers who annually ship billions of RMB worth of devices to all parts of the world. According to relevant data, in Chinese big cities like Guangzhou, less than 10% households own an aquarium, which indicates Guangdong’s aquarium market still has huge potentials.

Prospect for GIAS2018

Based on last year’s success, GIAS 2018, concurrently held with China (Guangzhou) International Pet Industry Fair 2018(CPF2018), is expected to cover a show floor of 20,000㎡. It is going to be packed with professional visitors from more than 30 countries and regions. Tens of concurrent events, such as industry summits, fish auctions, ornamental fish contests, carnivals, reception dinner, etc, are going to be the highlights of the show.

Relying on the advantage of its location, 2017 Guangzhou International Aquarium Show (GIAS2017) was an extraordinary success. Covering an exhibition area of over 10,000㎡, it was attended by over 100 exhibitors at home and abroad, such as Sunsun Aquarium, Cleair Aquatics, Hinaler, Guangdong Boyu, AquaBlue, Keelock, Lidia Aquarium, Tropical Fish International Pvt Ltd, etc. Concurrent activities, including Yangcheng Evening News·2017 Top Ten Aquarium Brands, the 2nd GIAS International Bettas Contest, GIAS International Guppy Contest (China-America Exchanges), etc, enriched the show greatly.

Supported by influential media at home and abroad, GIAS is going to make the headline together with China (Guangzhou) International Pet Industry Fair 2018(CPF2018). Don’t miss it!

Exhibition Scope

Aquarium livestock: all kinds of aquarium fishes, reptiles, amphibians, etc;

Aquarium products: aquariums, water pumps, air pumps, temperature control water treatment equipment, fishing gear, fishing tackle, lights, ornaments, artware, fish feeds, fish medicines, feeders, etc;

Others: aquarium landscape, aquatic photography, magazines, media, associations, research institutions, etc.

Contact us

GIAS Organizing Committee

Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group

Contact person: Ms. Mandy Tsang