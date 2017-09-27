Come Tuesday, all roads will be leading to the Club Drive where DLF5 will be hosting its annual Durga Puja festival at Sports Complex, Club5. The 5-day festival starting 26th September is celebrated with much fervor in the community and all five days are marked with fun filled activities and energetic performances. This resident initiative is touted to be a unique experience comprising of an irresistible mix of spirituality, music, entertainment and delicious Bengali cuisines at Club5 Sports Complex. This year will mark a successful 4th outing of the festival extravaganza.

Durga Puja celebrations mark the incoming season of festivities, revitalizing the atmosphere with great energy and positivity. DLF5 embraces this start of the festive season by transforming itself as a one- stop gathering for all age groups complete with pandals, multi- cuisine eatery joints and shopping stalls.

The festivities at Club5 Sports Complex from 26th – 30th September celebrates the diversity of its residents, the heritage spread across the country through a medley of cultural activities such as dance, music and theatrics while hosting stalls of appetizing Indian cuisine. A DLF5 Handicrafts Bazaar will be organised for the shopaholics to splurge over the finest demonstrations of eye catching products highlighting the authentic range of different parts of the country. All days will have a variety of engaging activities such as art competitions, musical chairs and quizzes for the entertainment of the audience.

The traditional Durga Puja aarti will be performed twice each day, once in the morning and evening. Each day of the festival will include a traditional ‘bhog’, a cultural line-up of soulful singing performances by a plethora of artists including Ustad Johar Ali Khan, Sahaj Ma, Utpal Fakir and various dance performances by children. The penultimate day of the festivities will have the residents grooving to the energetic beats of Dandiya in the evening.

Expressing his thoughts on the occasion, Mr. Aakash Ohri, Senior Executive Director, DLF5 said “Festivities bring the DLF5 family closer and it is heartening to see the entire community come together to celebrate all festivals with fervour. The Durga Puja festivities organised by the DLF5 residents have always seen an enthusiastic turnout and this year also we look forward to everyone adding to the grandeur and celebrations. On behalf of DLF5, I extend my heartiest wishes on this festive and auspicious occasion.”

The Puja celebrations would be culminating on Dusehrra’s eve on 30th September where the Bisarjan of Maa Durga will be performed during the day. The highlight of the final day would be a ‘Ramleela’ performed by Charkula, a nationally renowned theatre group.

Schedule:

– 26th September – Shasthi

– 27th September – Saptami

– 28th September – Ashtami

– 29th September – Nabami

– 30th September – Bisarjan/Dussehra Celebrations

Main attractions:

– Cultural evenings/shows – Live performances

– Bengali food stalls

– Street food stalls

– DLF5 Handicrafts bazaar

– Activities for kids

– Dandiya Night (29th September)

– Ramleela (30th September)