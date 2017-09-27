27th September, Chennai: Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company has published Ananda Kumar’s anthology of novellas Vanakkam Cosmos.

The book includes three well-crafted stories set in Madras a.k.a Chennai , these stories represent an enigmatic microcosm of today’s world. The protagonist of the stories endure an existential soul searching journey that is equally physical and metaphorical in nature – a travel from their past forward their future.

The first story is a fast-paced love poem about two children who wander the streets of Madras, hopping around like modern day nomads. The second story narrates a high intense courtroom drama wherein the part of story takes place in a police station also. The third story revolves around a young writer who encounters with the much-despised “writer’s block and is on the verge of an emotional breakdown on account of his sudden inability to unclog the intricacies of his emotions on paper.

The book has been written in a contemporary tone which offers a new perspective of life. The self-discovering journey of the pivotal characters will inspire the readers. Vanakkam Cosmos is currently available on Notion Press bookstore, Amazon and other ecommerce sites.

About the author :

S. Ananda Kumar’s works of art span the two ends of the writing spectrum.

He does painstaking and exhaustive research before he begins the process of writing. A keen observer and a careful listener, Ananda has the unique ability to express his thoughts in words through fiction.

We all have heard about actors who immerse themselves in the roles they play; Ananda is one such person. He becomes one with his story’s characters. It gives the reader the feeling of “being there in the room” while the action unfolds in the book.

Born and raised in Chennai aka Madras, he is a true world-citizen, with a good mix of contemporary ideologies and traditional values. He resides in Kolathur and actively practices dentistry; his hand-skills can be seen when he wields dental equipment, even more so when he holds the pen!