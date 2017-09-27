MIAMI (SEPTEMBER 20, 2017) – Keith Urtel, CPA, the audit principal in charge of quality and risk management at the nationally recognized public accounting firm MBAF, has been appointed associate teaching professor at the Mendoza College of Business at University of Notre Dame.

With over 36 years of experience, Urtel has extensive expertise in the public accounting field, previously serving as the lead partner on Fortune 500 engagements and serving as the managing partner of Ernst & Young’s Jacksonville office until his retirement in 2015. At MBAF, he oversees the firm’s Quality & Risk Management function, and he also serves as an accounting, regulatory and disclosure consultant to the firm’s Risk & Transaction Advisory practice, advising companies on various matters, including Sarbanes-Oxley Section 404 compliance, technical accounting matters, and IPO preparation. His specialties include multi-location and international operations, SEC reporting, public and private offerings, internal control over financial reporting, and financial accounting and reporting.

“We are proud of Keith for his appointment to the faculty of this prestigious University, and look forward to continuing to have his expertise and counsel in helping our firm deliver the highest quality client service” said Tony Argiz, Chairman and CEO of MBAF. “As Keith pursues his passion for teaching, he will continue to serve the MBAF team by continuing to lead the firm’s Quality & Risk Management function.”

The Mendoza College of Business at University of Notre Dame is ranked No. 2 nationally among 114 undergraduate business programs, according to Bloomberg Businessweek’s 2016 survey.

Urtel earned his B.S. in Accounting from Rochester Institute of Technology, completed the Kellogg School of Management’s Executive Leadership Program at Northwestern University and Executive Leadership training at Harvard University.