InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, announced the opening of Holiday Inn Doha – The Business Park in partnership with the Trans Orient Group. The opening marks the brand’s debut in the country and will be the 24th Holiday Inn in the Middle East region.

The newly-built, 307-room hotel is situated right in the centre of the business and financial district in Doha. The site is adjacent to the existing Crowne Plaza Doha – The Business Park, located on Al Matar Street and is a part of The Business Park complex that hosts financial, medical, government and commercial offices.

Strategically located, the hotel is only a 15-minute drive from Hamad International Airport, which makes it ideal for both business and leisure travellers.

Holiday Inn Doha – The Business Park features quality amenities and top service standards that reflect the Holiday Inn brand identity. The hotel has a broad range of meeting and event facilities, including a 907- square meter pillar-less ballroom, seven meeting and function rooms, a private bridal room, and a multi-purpose business centre. Given its proximity to the international airport, the Crowne Plaza Doha – The Business Park as well as other commercial facilities, the hotel is expected to attract a healthy share of MICE and business travellers.

Additionally, the hotel offers several amenities such as such a gym, an outdoor swimming pool and a pool lounge and signature dining concepts including an Italian restaurant, Sirocco and the popular burger-centric franchise, Stock Burger & Co. Which will make it a popular choice for leisure and family travellers as well.

Commenting on the announcement, Pascal Gauvin, Chief Operating Officer, India, Middle East and Africa, IHG, said: “We are thrilled to open our first Holiday Inn hotel in Qatar, in partnership with Trans Orient Group. We are especially honoured to partner on the second hotel with H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Abdullah Al Thani and we are confident that Holiday Inn Doha The Business Park will be as successful as our first venture together, Crowne Plaza Doha – The Business Park.”

He continued, “The comfort, convenience and friendliness that the brand is recognised for worldwide, along with a strategic location and proximity to Crowne Plaza Doha – The Business Park will be welcomed by both leisure and business travellers visiting Doha from both international and domestic markets.”

Commenting on the opening, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Abdullah Al Thani, Trans Orient Group, said: It is our pleasure to once again work with IHG in bringing the Holiday Inn brand to Qatar, and to grow our hospitality portfolio. IHG brings a strong, global distribution system along with one of world’s largest loyalty programs, which will add great value to the hotel’s world-class facilities and favourable location. We are confident of seeing good performance from the hotel, in months to come.”

IHG® currently has 80 hotels operating across five of the company’s brands in the Middle East region, including InterContinental Hotels and Resorts®, Crowne Plaza®, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, and Staybridge Suites® with a further 27 in the development pipeline**