How to make table mat using Pom Pom balls?

I am totally in love with Pom poms and absolutely adore how beautiful they make everything. I have decorated my dress, bags, footwear and clutches with it. I have made necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets with pom poms. I have made various colorful rugs with big pom poms and now this time I decided to make this beautiful table mat with them.

In this article, I will tell you in simple and easy steps how you can easily make table mat using big pom pom balls.

You will need:

Big Pom Poms

Strong Thread

Needle

Table mat

Step-by-Step Instructions:

Step 1: Pass the thread through the needle and cut the required length of thread.

Step 2: Take the table mat and pass the needle up from the wrong side to the right side of the table mat.

Step 3: Now, take a big pom pom and pass the needle through the diameter of the pom pom.

Step 4: Now, pass the needle back through the diameter of pom pom.

Step 5: Pass the needle through the table mat.

Step 6: Remember you have to place pom poms along the same line until you reach the other end. (You can use colourful or single color or double color or triple color pom poms, depending on your requirement).

Step 7: Now, sew pom poms close making straight lines until you cover the table mat.

And, your beautiful, soft and colorful table mat is ready to use. You can use this mat on your room’s table for a beautiful colorful effect.