Rapid growth of housing industries across the globe and growing infrastructure facilities in growing economies are likely to adopt advanced and comfortable accessories for daily needs. Electric mattress consist of electrically chargeable layer inside the mattress cover which heat up the upper layer of the mattress when the electrical charge passed through it. These mattresses are connected with a wire and can easily be operated with the help of remotes and sensors.

Various electrically operated mattresses have introduced in the global market with the purpose to fulfill the biological needs of human body such as sleep. The electric mattress provides better sleep and comfort to the user by maintaining the temperature. These mattresses are also used for the patients in hospitals suffering from various backbone diseases. Electric mattress are integrated with the temperature module and equipped with temperature sensors.

Market size and forecast

Globle Electric Mattress Market touched USD 5.4 Billion in 2015 and further the market is predicted to register a modest CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023. Further, Europe electric mattress market is the most opportunistic and revenue generated market for electric mattress manufacturing industries owing to increasing demand of electric mattress for comfortable sleep. The market of Europe is mainly up surged by the weather conditions which are further stimulating the demand for electric mattress in the region.

Europe is expected to be the largest market in overall electric mattress market across the globe on account of extended winter season, changing lifestyle of the populations, rising personal disposable income and rapid expansion of urban cities across the region. Growing demand for electric mattress is likely to upsurge the market of Europe region during the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023. After Europe, North America has the second highest demand for electric mattresses in 2016; U.S. being the biggest consumer in North America followed by Canada.

Moreover, the demand can be attributted to rapid expansion in healthcare and hospitality sectors owing to increasing investments aims to provide comfortable and better services to the consumers in North America region. These factors estimated to swell the demand for electric mattresses in near future. Growing concern towards quality sleep and enhanced electric mattresses are likely to augment the growth of electric mattresses market globally. Likewise, increasing demand for electric mattresses in cold regions in order to take proper and comfortable sleep is expected to gain more traction for electric mattresses in near future.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global electric mattress market in the following segments:

By Size

Single size mattress

Double size mattress

Queen size mattress

King size mattress

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Homecare Settings

Hotels

By Region

Global Electric Mattress Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States /U.S. & Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia)

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Rest of World

Growth Drivers and challenges

Increase in aging population coupled with body aches, rising adoption of electric mattresses in urban regions due to changing lifestyle, growing awareness towards the benefits of electric mattresses, and rising concern towards better and comfortable sleep among the populations are some of the factors driving the market of electric mattress across the globe.

Factors such as introduction of cost-effective and advanced electric mattresses, availability of user friendly and easy to wash electric mattresses, rising preferences by physicians towards electric mattresses for appropriate sleep and presence of government regulations for the manufacturing of electric mattresses which gain trust of consumers are some of the key elements prompting the demand for electric mattresses across the globe.

Additionally, increase in gross disposable income of the population in developing regions and increasing housing spending for comfort and convenience, availability of low cost Electric Mattress Market with various features, growing demand in hospitality sector for the comfort of users and shifting of population towards luxury and premium goods in developing nations are some of the major key elements swelling the demand for electric mattresses across the globe.

Conversely, high cost of electric mattresses, lack of awareness towards electric mattresses across the globe, presence of complexities with electric mattresses such as wire arrangements and reduction of heating efficiency with time are some of the factors which are expected to hinder the market of electric mattresses across the globe.

Key Players

The key players of electric mattress market are as follows:

Soft Heat Co.

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Sunbeam Quilted

Biddeford

Luxurest LLC

Beautyrest

Electrowarmth

Holmes

