China (Guangzhou) International Pet Industry Fair 2018(CPF2018)

Date: March 23rd to 25th, 2018

Venue: Guangzhou International Sourcing Center, Guangzhou, China

Introduction of CPF2018

Concurrently held with Guangzhou International Aquarium Show (GIAS2017) and covering an exhibition area of 15,000 square meters with more than 500 booths, CPF2017 attracted over 150 exhibitors from well-known enterprises including Ramical, Bile, Aubowl, Aibei, Milo’s Kitchen, Baolai-leelai, Iasuo, In+plus, Elite, Navarch, Dr.Cai, Laroo, etc. International buyers from more than 30 countries like USA, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, Poland, etc, were here for our exhibitors’ latest products. Professional lectures, summits, forums, competitions were staged concurrently, heating up the atmosphere on site.

Supported by influential and professional associations including Chinese Pet Products Association, Hong Kong Pet Trade Association, Guangdong Pet Industry Association, etc, CPF2018 will be widely reported by professional media, such as Yangcheng Evening News, Guangdong Radio and Television Station, Guangzhou Television, People Daily, etc. CPF2018 must be a good international trade and communication platform for the pet industry. Please don’t miss it!

Exhibition Scope

Pet Food: staple, snack, food additive, food processing machinery, food packaging, etc;

Pet Supplies: clothing, pet bed, pet house, toy, beauty product, cleaning supply, training supply, etc;

Pet: dog, cat, rabbit, hamster, chinchilla, ferret, bird, lizard, etc;

Medical Supply: pet hospital equipment, surgery device, pet medicine, biological product, health care feed, prescription feed, test paper, reagent, etc.

Contact

CPF Organizing Committee

Contact Person: Mandy Tsang