Biogetica (Biogetica.com) a collective of Doctors and Scientists dedicated to natural medicine and whole person healing has released its new and improved protocol for Trigeminal Neuralgia

The protocol revolves around the use of the newly developed Trigeminal Nerve and Myelin Sheath Sarcodes. These Sarcodes are homeopathic impressions of an optimally functioning Trigeminal Nerve and Myelin Sheath, which the homeopaths believe re-teach the Trigeminal Nerve

their optimum functions. A sarcode is considered an imprint of an archetypical function that is traditionally used to remind the body to start utilizing nutrition to create the myelin sheath and stop the trigeminal nerve from firing at any impulse. Biogetica Doctors combine these precedent setting sarcodes with essential nerve benefitting nutraceuticals and herbs used in Ayurveda and Chinese Medicine for Nerve Health. In the USA however, only the homeopathies of the protocol can be associated with the ailment and the rest are only to be taken to protect, nourish, and rejuvenate the nerves. Bacopa monnieri, Glycyrrhiza glabra, Terminalia chebula, Pluchea lanceolata, Hypericum, Ginseng, Vitamin B, GABA, Magnesium, and other nutraceuticals are supplied to the body as they are essential for nerve health. Herbs are used to balance the terrain of the body and then the sarcodes remind us how to utilize this nutrition for optimal functioning of the nerves. This method of working across the spectrum of life is helping people and changing lives daily.

Trigeminal Neuralgia is one of the most painful conditions known to man and is often called the suicide disease. Most patients find no relief in the anti-convulsion medicines prescribed and many suffer from their side effects. Even surgery has limited results. Below are some lesser known startling research facts on TN.

TN Research Fact 1*: “A group of physicians confirmed Trigeminal Neuralgia patients obtained an overall reduction of more than 60% in pain intensity and attack frequency using Natural Remedies.” 1 *

In contrast one review showed that “Only 44% of TN patients were pain free after Gamma knife surgery and a majority of patients continued to live in as much or more pain after the surgery.” 2*

TN Research Fact 2*: “Anticonvulsant Carbamazepine (Tegretol) the drug of choice in the conventional medical treatment of Trigeminal Neuralgia brings a host of highly toxic side effects along with suspect benefits.” 3 *

Biogetica’s brilliant work in the field of Trigeminal Neuralgia can be seen in the results obtained in clinical trials and thousands of lives improved by the protocol. You may watch videos of these patients and hear their stories by clicking here.

References:

1. Mathie, R.T. et al. Outcomes from homeopathic prescribing in dental practice: a prospective, research-targeted, pilot study. Homeopathy , Volume 96 , Issue 2 , 74 -– 81

2. Lars, L. (2005). Gamma knife surgery for trigeminal neuralgia: outcomes and prognostic factors. 2005 Mar102(3):434-41, 102(3):434-41

3. http://www.rxlist.com/tegretol-side-effects-drug-center.htm

Disclaimer: As per the FTC Enforcement Policy Statement on Marketing Claims for OTC Homeopathic Drugs anyone selling homeopathy must state:

• There is insufficient scientific evidence that homeopathy works, and

• The product’s claims are based only on theories of homeopathy from the 1700s that are not accepted by most modern medical experts.