BASE all set to redefine learning at the PU level

Opens its PU College in Bangalore & Mysore

Bangalore, September 27, 2017: As a leader in student training in Karnataka for over 25 years, BASE is now all set to redefine learning at the PU level with the launch of BASE PU College in Bangalore (Rajajinagar & Jeevanbimanagar) and Mysore (H D Kote Road). BASE PU College, promoted and managed by BASE is a new generation institution that meets the rising expectations of the new generation of students. It has been founded with a mission to mould meritorious students into true winners. BASE would also be opening few more colleges in the upcoming year in Bangalore and also exploring other cities too.

In addition to training and preparing students academically based on the PU curriculum and various competitive examinations, BASE PU College aims to train & build skills that can prove to be helpful for a lifetime.

BASE over the years has become synonymous with innovation in teaching and mentoring to help students achieve their best academic potential. It has constantly been embracing newer learning paradigms and methods to deliver a more interactive and effective learning experience for its students. It also has already set a benchmark in academic excellence by continuously delivering matchless results in various competitive examinations like JEE (Main & Advanced), NEET, CET, KVPY and various medical entrance examinations conducted by top medical institutions in the country. Well-planned teaching methodologies, perfect blend of curriculum, expert faculty and exceptional facilities provided to students have been the reasons for its consistent success. BASE has so far trained around 2.5 lakh students in the past 25 odd years and will continue to do so in future.

“We are really excited about this initiative. College education is of utmost importance in the present era and hence a great deal of emphasis is placed these days on it. At this phase, students often develop the reasoning skills needed to make life decisions. It opens a world of endless opportunities where you can stand against any challenge. When you choose to go to college, you actually choose to get out of your comfort zone and take every decision of your life on your own. Thus, the experience you gain at college is never ending and keeps coming back to you always,” said Prof. Y K Jayaramappa, CEO, BASE.

BASE PU colleges intend to nurture young and aspiring minds to reach the best of their potential. The basic approach is to teach concepts well and their application to new situations. This should enable children to solve unseen problems which are essential in all the competitive examinations. The immediate focus may be to excel in various competitive exams and join premier institutions to pursue engineering, medical or pure science. In the long run, they must excel in the career they opt and grow as worthy citizens, he added.

The college is fully equipped with adequate number of class-rooms, library and computer rooms with internet facilities and well experienced and trained faculty.

About BASE:

Established in 1991, BASE is an integrated educational services organization that offers student training, teacher training and consultancy services to educational institutions.

As the leader in student training, BASE prepares students to take on highly competitive exams like JEE (Main & Advanced), NEET, CET, KVPY and various medical entrance examinations conducted by top medical institutions in the country. Till date, more students have succeeded in various competitive exams like JEE, Medical Entrance and CET, from BASE than from all other training organizations in Karnataka.

