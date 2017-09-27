When you are affected physically or mentally due to another person’s negligence, it is termed as personal injury. If you become a victim of a personal injury, you need to hire skilled personal injury attorney in Los Angeles. After an accident, you will not be clear enough to concentrate on protecting your rights and to get your deserved compensation. Therefore, it is essential to get legal assistance. The attorney you hire should be specialized in the personal injury field.

Every State has a timeline for filing the personal injury and the lawyer will help you in finding that. They will look for evidences and collect information from the witnesses. The photographs of the scene can act as important evidence. For this you need to hire the attorney immediately since the road marks and other details can be unrecognized when there is a delay in time. Also, the fee structure is an essential thing in hiring the lawyer. They should tell you the approximate fee value and the time length for the completion of the case.

Personal injury cannot be considered as a simple thing and sometimes it may even lead to death. It can also affect your entire life. There are basically two types of personal injury namely,

• Physical injury

• Psychological injury

Physical Injury

Physical injury can be caused due to meeting with a traffic accident, accident at work place or faulty goods or services. In this, the traffic accidents cause most of the personal injuries.

Psychological injury

The stress which you have mentally which can be due to any reason, for example, discrimination in the work place can be said as psychological injury. For this type of injury also claiming for compensation is possible.

Types of Personal Injury Claims

Personal injury lawsuits can be filed due to many reasons namely,

• Bicycle accident

• Car accident

• Motorcycle accident

• Pedestrian accident

• Product liability case

• Industrial accident

• Sidewalk Accidents

• Slip and fall accident

• Wrongful death

• Railroad job accidents

• Workers’ compensation claims

The lawyer you hire will guide you through out your case and will help you in getting your deserved compensation. For more details, visit https://mansell-law.com/pedestrian-accidents/personal-injury/