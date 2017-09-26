Dubai, UAE – September 1, 2017 – WorldsHub®, the dynamic new online shopping destination in UAE, today announced the launch of their e-commerce website, worldshub.com™. Packed with a variety of innovative products and features, the new site is destined to become a vibrant online destination for buyers of all things.

The site is packed with all the major brands and products available in the UAE. It also contains a category – Smart & Specials World, where you can buy the most innovative products. like Ecovacs robotic floor cleaner, Ecovacs window cleaning robot and Ezzo bed cleaners, Barracuda Smart carry-on bags with GPS trackers and laptop charger and Soarigami the portable handrest extender. Worldshub.com are the Exclusive Seller in UAE for some of these smart products.

The website’s refreshed and simplified look, with the improved search functionality, and optimization for mobile devices lets consumers interact and enjoy a better shopping experience.