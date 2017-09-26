Explosion of the craft beer trend continued in Sweden in 2016, as tremendously huge varieties of styles, tastes, designs and “languages” of beer were sold. Craft beers were offered by foreign breweries, for instance in the US and the UK, as well as by Swedish players. The bubbling interest in craft beer contributed to the escalating number of breweries in Sweden, which reached over 200 (included breweries having a licence to brew at other breweries’ premises) in 2016, while there were only about

Euromonitor International’s Beer in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2012-2016), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change. Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout. Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

• Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;

• Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

• Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

• Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Sweden Beer Market Research Report

Sweden Beer Market Size

Beer in Sweden

Sweden Beer Market Growth

Sweden Beer Industry Research

Sweden Beer Market Outlook

Sweden Beer Market Analysis

Sweden Beer Market Trends

Sweden Beer Market Revenue

Sweden Beer Market Forecast

To know more, click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/alcoholic-beverages/beer-sweden/122250-11.html

Related reports

https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/alcoholic-beverages/beer-united-arab-emirates/139337-11.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/alcoholic-beverages/beer-iran/139336-11.html

Contact:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

query@kenresearch.com

+91-124-4230204