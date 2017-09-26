Oil Gas 2018 welcomes every one of the members from everywhere throughout the world to attend 10th International Conference & Expo on Reservoir Engineering for Extreme Oil & Gas Environments during October 29-30, 2018 in Argentina which incorporates provoke Keynote introductions, Oral presentations, Poster presentations and Exhibitions. The theme of the conference is Emerging technologies & scientific advancements in Oil and Gas field. It gives an awesome stage to cover recent breakthroughs in Oil and Gas, Petroleum Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Reservoir Engineering, Petroleum Geology, Geo Chemistry, Environmental Science. This conference will generate an unmatched experience for the people around the globe.
