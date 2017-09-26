Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company has published a one-of-a-kind book, ‘The Veil of Veracity’. The book consists two unique stories – Nirvana and Perspective written by Siddharth Shetty, Ankit Maroli.

‘Nirvana’ is a fast-paced fantasy that has been inspired by Hindu mythology. This tale chronicles a monk’s quest for purity and thirst to conquer his fears to attain Nirvana. His desire to vanquish his inner demons takes him past the dreaded doors and into the inner sanctum of the temple of purity. The gripping narration unfolds many unexpected incidents that eventually reveal if he would be able to attain Nirvana at all.

The second story of the book is ‘Perspective’. A dark and intriguing short story, Perspective takes place in an eerily silent part of town where it follows an unnamed protagonist in the pursuit of answers. On a chilly winter night, the protagonist arrives at the humble abode of Edward’s Family; a seemingly cheerful old couple that each has their contradictory version of the truth. The spine-chilling climax unveils if the protagonist discovers the answers he was seeking for.

Published by Notion Press, the book, ‘The Veil of Veracity’ is currently available on Notion Press bookstore, Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce sites.

About the authors:

Siddharth Shetty

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Siddharth is an avid reader and a film enthusiast. He spent a considerable part of his childhood with his nose buried deep in random tattered comic books.

Having spent the majority of his life on the reader’s side, he now wishes to further explore the mystical and enticing world of comics from the other end of the spectrum as a writer.

Through his comic stories, he hopes to weave the bewitching wizardry of the written word with the sorcery of cinema.

Ankit Maroli

Ankit has been a bibliophile, a comic book enthusiast and an ardent gamer since childhood. Growing up in Mumbai, he was captivated by the unavoidable lure of fiction; right from the cheerful fables of distant mystical lands to the dark stories of crime, passion and corruption shrouded in mystery. As a storyteller, Ankit yearns to connect his readers to his writing by blending his stories with an emotional element that lingers in the minds of his readers.