pune, :Croma, India’s first large format specialist retail chain for consumer electronics and durables, has tied up with Sweden-based air purifying technology giant Blueair for a shop-in-shop experience across 25 stores in India.

Blueair is the first company in the air purifying segment to have its own shop-in-shop experience zone at Croma’sJuhu outlet in Mumbai. Under the tie-up, Blueair products will be retailed across 25 Croma stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru.

The collaboration is a strategic move to bring the best air-purifying technologies to India through Croma’s expansive retail network. The tie-up will empower Indians to evade ill-effects of air-pollution on health by accessing the best technologies in indoor air purification.

Mr. Girish Bapat, Blueair Director West and South Asia Region, further added, “Air pollution is a major environmental and health problem affecting all age groups. The levels of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 have serious health implications as these tend to get lodged in the lung and can even enter the bloodstream. People with medical conditions such as respiratory problems, and children are the most vulnerable to air pollution. Our mission at Blueair is to help Indian women, children and men confront the health challenges posed by rising air pollution. This strategic tie up with TATA Croma brings us one step closer to our mission that will elevate people’s health and well-being by giving them access to cleaner air.”

Mr.RiteshGhosal, CMO, Croma – Infiniti Retail Ltdsaid, “We at Croma believe in helping consumers make the right choices. In a new category such as air-purifiers, consumers need greater hand-holding as the technology is less familiar. The need for engaging with the product and salesmen trained on the technical aspects of the product is far higher. Therefore, we have taken the decision to create an experience zone for BlueAir in select Croma stores. BlueAir is a Swedish brand of international repute with a track record of serving customers across 65 countries.”

Blueair air purifiers are available in the ‘Blue’,‘Classic’, ‘Pro Series’ and ‘Sense’ range at select Croma stores across Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru.All the ranges have industry leading design to deliver ultimate air purification regardless of the indoor or outdoor pollution.

Some of the key features of Blueair purifiers are as follows:

 Blueair HEPASilent Technology: Blueair HEPASilent Technology captures 99.97% of all airborne particles down to 0.1 micron in size.

 Energy Efficiency: On an average, it costs no more than a single light bulb to run a Blueair system continuously all day and night

 Whisper Silent: The world is full of noise. Some things, like cleaner air, should be enjoyed silently. When the blue light is on, your Blueair is quietly working to improve the air you breathe indoors.

 Award Winning Design: Designed to fit your sense of style, the sleek Blueair unit fits seamlessly into any home or office, enhancing not only airflow but the flow of your room. Its contemporary look has earned the Excellent Swedish Design award, one of the most prestigious in the industry