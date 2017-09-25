With Kureha PGA LLC holding a market share of nearly 84%, the global market for polyglycolic acid demonstrated a highly concentrated and monopolistic competitive landscape in 2014, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent study. Over the next few years, no significant change is expected in the current arrangement, owing to which the competition in the market is anticipated to remain low.

Kureha Corp., the only commercial-scale producer of polyglycolic acid utilized in non-medical applications, is likely to remain the key shareholder of this market between 2015 and 2023. However, other players, such as Teleflex Inc., EI Du Pont De Nemours & Co., and Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co. Ltd. may gain considerable momentum in medical and biomedical applications, states TMR.

Request to view Sample Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=7394

Polyglycolic Acid Experiences High Demand due to Rising Application of Absorbable Sutures

“The demand for polyglycolic acid has received a strong push from the growing application of absorbable sutures over the last few years,” says an analyst at TMR. Before its widespread application in packaging and shale gas extraction, polyglycolic acid was mainly utilized in the production of absorbable sutures. As these sutures dissolve in the body as the wound heals, they do not need reopening of the body parts for their removal. This factor has increased the application of these sutures in the treatment of internal wounds, leading to a significant surge in demand for polyglycolic acid.

High Cost of Polyglycolic Acid Could Limit its Application in Near Future

On the flip side, the high cost of polyglycolic acid is likely to limit its application considerably over the years to come. Traditionally, it was utilized in small portions for the production of absorbable sutures; however, shale gas extraction, packaging, and other application such as agriculture, filters, and civil engineering resins. Being a costly material, it is facing severe difficulty in its large-scale commercialization, which is creating a hindrance in its utilization across various application areas.

Apart from this, the dearth of awareness among people regarding the usage of polyglycolic acid is also expected to hamper its demand in the near future. However, the increasing preference for plastic packaging for beverages is expected to present growth opportunities for polyglycolic acid producers across the world.

Request to download and view full ToC @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/7394

North America to Remain Key Contributor in Revenue Generated by Polyglycolic Acid Globally

According to TMR, the opportunity in the polyglycolic acid market, worldwide, was worth US$181.7 mn in 2014 with a production volume of 1,690.0 tons. Expanding at a CAGR of 10.10% between 2015 and 2023, it is likely to reach US$424.5 mn by the end of the forecast period.

North America led the demand for polyglycolic acid in 2014 with a share of nearly 72%. The region is expected to continue to lead throughout the forecast period with revenue reaching US$213.4 mn by 2023. Shale gas extraction is anticipated to remain the key application area of polyglycolic over the forthcoming years.

View Report @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyglycolic-acid-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com