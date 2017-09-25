This article describes how to troubleshoot Microsoft Outlook when you cannot send or receive e-mails. The article outlines troubleshooting steps for Outlook 2007, Outlook 2003, and Outlook 2002. If you use an earlier version of Outlook, refer to the “Similar problems and solutions” section for an article that pertains to your version. This article is intended for a beginning to intermediate computer user.

You may find it easier to follow the steps if you print this article first.

Before you begin troubleshooting, determine whether you can connect to the Internet

You should first try to determine whether you can connect to the Internet. If you are connected to the Internet but you cannot send or receive e-mails, go to method 1 to create a new e-mail profile.

If you cannot connect to the Internet, this might be the reason that you are unable to send or receive e-mails. You might want to contact your ISP. After your Internet connection is restored, try to send yourself an e-mail to check whether your problem is resolved. If you are still unable to send or receive e-mails after your Internet connection is restored, go to method 1.

Method 1: Create a new e-mail profile

Video: How to create and configure an email profile in Outlook

Step 1: Open the Mail Setup dialog box

Click Start, click Run, type Control in the Open box, and then click OK.

Depending on the version of Windows running on your computer, do one of the following:

Windows XP:

If you are in the Category View, click User Accounts, and then click Mail.

If you are not in the Category View, double-click Mail.

Windows Vista:

Click User accounts, and then click Mail.

The Mail Setup dialog box opens.

Step 2: Start the New Profile wizard

Click Show Profiles.

Click Add to start the New Profile wizard.

Step 3: Create a profile

In the Profile Name box, type Test, and then click OK to name the new e-mail profile.

Follow the steps appropriate for your version of Outlook:

Microsoft Office Outlook 2010

Click to select the Manually configure server settings check box.

Click Next.

On the Choose Service page, click Internet E-mail.

Click Next.

Fill in the boxes in the Internet E-mail Settings dialog box. Make sure that the Account Type setting is set to POP3.

Note Enter the information from your ISP or from your e-mail administrator in the Incoming mail server box and in the Outgoing mail server (SMTP) box.

Click Next, follow the prompts to finish setting up your account, and then click Finish.

Your new profile is created. Go to step 4.

Microsoft Office Outlook 2007

Click to select the Manually configure server settings check box.

Click Next.

On the Choose E-mail service page, click Internet E-mail.

Click Next.

Fill in the boxes in the Internet E-mail Settings dialog box. Make sure that the Account Type setting is set to POP3.

Note Enter the information from your ISP or from your e-mail administrator in the Incoming mail server box and in the Outgoing mail server (SMTP) box.

Click Next, follow the prompts to finish setting up your account, and then click Finish.

Your new profile is created. Go to step 4.

Microsoft Office Outlook 2003 and earlier versions of Outlook

Click Add a new e-mail account.

Click Next.

Click POP3.

Click Next.

Fill in the boxes in the Internet E-mail Settings dialog box. Make sure that the Account Type setting is set to POP3.

Note Enter the information from your ISP or from your e-mail administrator in the Incoming mail server and Outgoing mail server (SMTP) boxes.

Click Next.

Click Finish.

Your new profile is created. Go to step 4.

Step 4: Set the default profile

On the Mail dialog box, under the When Starting Microsoft Outlook, use this profile box, click to select the new profile that you created in step 3.

Click OK.

Use Outlook to send yourself an e-mail.

If you successfully receive the e-mail, you have completed troubleshooting the problem.

If you do not receive the e-mail, creating a new profile did not resolve your problem. Try method 2.

Note If you use Dial-Up Networking to connect to the Internet, unfortunately, this article will not be able to help you further. Refer to the “Next steps” section for additional options.

Method 2: Set TCP/IP as the default protocol

If creating a new profile did not resolve your problem, TCP/IP might not be set as your default Internet protocol. Follow these steps to set TCP/IP as your default protocol to connect to the Internet.

Step 1: Open the Network Connection Properties dialog box

Depending on the version of Windows running on your computer, do one of the following:

Windows XP or Windows 2000: Click Start, and then click Run.

Windows Vista: Click Start .

Type ncpa.cpl and then press Enter to open the Network Connections window.

Right-click your connection to the Internet, and then click Properties.

Note If more than one connection is displayed in the Network Connections window, the connection that you use to connect to the Internet should say Connected or something similar.

Step 2: Verify that the connection uses TCP/IP

On the General tab, make sure that the Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) check box is selected. If it is not, click to select the Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) check box.

Click OK.

Click Yes if you are prompted to restart your computer.

Use Outlook to send yourself an e-mail.

If you successfully receive the e-mail, you have completed troubleshooting the problem.

If you do not receive the e-mail, unfortunately, this article did not help you. Refer to the “Next steps” section for additional options.

Similar problems and solutions

For a Microsoft Outlook 2000 version of this article, see 254832 .

For a Microsoft Outlook 98 version of this article, see 256572 .

For a Microsoft Outlook 97 version of this article, see 256574 .

Next steps

If these methods did not work for you, you can use the Microsoft Customer Support Services Web site to find other solutions to your problem. The services that the Microsoft Customer Support Services Web sites provide include the following:

Searchable Knowledge Base: Search technical support information and self-help tools for Microsoft products.

Solution Centers: View product-specific frequently asked questions and support highlights.

Other Support Options: Use the Web to ask a question, contact Microsoft Customer Support Services, or provide feedback.

If you continue to have problems with sending and receiving e-mail in Outlook, you might want to contact Support:

http://support.microsoft.com/contactus

More Information

Other Internet connection issues

The following list describes other possible causes of Internet connection problems:

Most Internet addresses and connection settings are case-sensitive. Check for correct capitalization.

Establish the Internet connection, and then start Outlook. If you receive an error message when you try to send or to receive e-mail, confirm all Internet Mail settings with your ISP. You may have typed a DNS address or a news server address instead of the mail server address.

Remote mail configurations may cause unexpected results. If you configure a service for remote mail, you may lose connections. Alternatively, e-mail may not be sent or received as expected.

Properties

Article ID: 286040 – Last Review: Apr 25, 2017 – Revision: 2

Applies to

Microsoft Office Outlook 2007, Microsoft Office Outlook 2003, Microsoft Outlook 2002 Standard Edition

