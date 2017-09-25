• Commitment in the areas of environmental efficiency and human capital development highlighted

• Cologne-based group among the top ten percent of the chemical industry

• More than 3,400 companies invited to take part in the assessment

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS is listed again in two Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. LANXESS will again be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe (DJSI). The group will also be included beginning mid-September 2017, for the seventh consecutive time in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World.

The composition of this sustainability index, which is recognized throughout the world, is determined once a year on the basis of financially relevant environmental, social and governance factors. Among the achievements at LANXESS highlighted this year was the improvement in emissions and water consumption as well as in the area of personnel development. Hence, LANXESS ranks among the top ten percent of the chemical industry.

“We have firmly anchored the principle of sustainable development in our corporate strategy. To be listed again in these important indices is a confirmation of our exceptional engagement in this area”, said LANXESS CEO Matthias Zachert.

The DJSI is compiled through collaboration between S&P Dow Jones Indices, one of the world’s biggest providers of financial market indices, and RobecoSAM, an asset manager specializing in sustainability investments. This year, more than 3,400 of the biggest companies out of 24 branches in industrialized countries and emerging markets were invited to take part in the assessment.

