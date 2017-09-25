Kinetix Pro Fitness is one of the leading Fitness Equipment dealer and online store present in Western Australia who sells quality second hand gym equipment. In their stores, they have kinds of New and pre-owned domestic and commercial fitness equipment for every fitness purpose. From commercial treadmill to the domestic home gym equipment and Cardio & Strength equipment they stock all kinds of fitness gear from all the biggest and high-level fitness equipment companies of Australia and all over the world dealers. Their motto is to provide the best bargain valued second hand gym equipment to their customers.

At Kinetix Pro Fitness Store, They have all kinds of Gym Equipment in both Second Hand and Brand new versions. They Equip the Second Hand Gym Equipment which is in working condition or in mint condition. They inspect the gears by performing many kinds of tests and verification before it is lined up for sale in the stores. The following are some of the Second Gym Equipment available in Kinetix Pro Fitness

• All kinds of Commercial Treadmills

• Elliptical Cross Trainers

• Exercise/Spin Bikes

• Home Gym Equipment

• Power Racks/Cages &Smith Machines

• Dumbbells

• Weights

• Rowing machines

They have tie-ups with Australia’s Top Fitness Brands and also all across the world Fitness Brands which makes to equip the finest and top-quality new and Second Hand Gym Fitness in Bargain Value. They source their fitness equipment from the top level manufacturers like Keiser, Matrix, Body-Solid, Octane Fitness, Hammer, Cal Gym, STEX, Precor, Life Fitness, Nautilus, Techno Gym, Bodycraft, Avanti and Much more.

They pride themselves to serve the Customers for supplying their desired products of Brands at a bargain value. The specialty is all the New and Second Hand Gym Equipment has a Warranty from 3 months to one year and can get after sale service from their end for their products or one can exchange the wrongly chosen products and also order in bulk. To provide the Best Delivery Experiences, they use a range of shipping carriers in order to achieve the cheapest and best service for their customers.

About Kinetix Pro Fitness

Kinetix Pro Fitness is one of the Best Online Retailers of Second Hand Gym Equipment in Western Australia. They own and supply all kinds of new and Pre-Owned Commercial and Domestic Fitness Equipment. All their equipment is sourced directly from Manufactures which in turn provide the best Gym Equipment in best value. Their Specialty is Friendly Service, after sale care, the warranty on every product and delivery in best competitive prices. They also have a Showroom at Osborne Park to provide the customers to look up for their desired fitness equipment directly. To know more, https://kinetixprofitness.com.au/index.php?route=product/category&path=24

Address:

24 Colray Ave,

Osborne Park WA 6017

Phone No: +61 422 264 364

Email: sales@kinetixprofitness.com.au