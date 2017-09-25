Positive Patient Identification (PPID) Market (Component: Scanning Equipment and Software & Services; Deployment Model: Web-based and Cloud-based) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025, the global positive patient identification market is estimated to reach US$ 1.65 Bn by 2025.

Browse Full Report Visit – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/positive-patient-identification-ppid-market

Market Insights

Positive patient identification refers to a combination of hardware and software solutions designed for identifying a patient’s details so as to ensure correct medication is provided to the same. The most significant factor driving the market growth is the rising expenditure over healthcare IT and other automation systems designed for carrying seamless processes in healthcare organizations. Another major factor fueling the market growth is the growing instances of patient misidentification leading to fatal losses to the patients along with economic loss. Considering these factors, the market is projected to portray robust growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, factors such as reluctance to change and ignorance towards patient safety may challenge the market growth.

The overall positive patient identification market is segmented on the basis of market components, deployment model and geographic regions. On the basis of components, the market is segmented into scanning equipment and software & services. As of 2015, the market is led by the software & services segment. Further, based on the deployment models, the market is further segmented into cloud-based and web-based PPID solutions. The market is currently dominated by the web-based PPID solutions segment. On the basis of geographic regions, the PPID market is led by North America region, as of 2015. The region is expected to hold the largest share worldwide throughout the forecast period. Nevertheless, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Competitive Insights:

The global positive patient identification market is technology driven, requiring vendors to invest substantial amount in research and development. Some of the leading and emerging players identified in the research study include Imprivata, Inc., Zebra Technologies, RightPatient, Inc. and PatientWorks Corporation. The global positive patient identification market is driven by technology developments and innovation. The competitive rivalry among current market players is comparatively high as every player is seeking to gain first movers advantage in the market.

Browse All Reports of This Category – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/category/pharmaceutical-market

Key Trends:

• Shift towards cloud-based positive patient identification solutions

• Partnership with healthcare organizations (on contract basis) and other market players

• Shift towards biometric positive patient identification solutions

• Emphasis on integration capabilities

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.4 Assumptions

1.3.5 Approach Adopted

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Positive Patient Identification Market

2.1 Global Positive Patient Identification Market, By Component

2.2 Global Positive Patient Identification Market, By Deployment Model

2.3 Global Positive Patient Identification Market, By Geography

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Positive Patient Identification Market Revenue, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Mn)

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising healthcare IT spending worldwide

3.2.1.2 Increasing instances of patient misidentification

3.2.2 Market Restraints

3.2.2.1 Reluctance to switch to automated patient identification coupled with ignorance towards losses

3.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition

Chapter 4 Market Inclination Insights: Positive Patient Identification

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Evolution of Positive Patient Identification

4.1.2 Key Trends Analysis

4.1.2.1 Partnership with healthcare organizations and other market players

4.1.2.1 Shift towards cloud-based positive patient identification

4.1.2.1 Shift towards biometric positive patient identification

Chapter 5 Positive Patient Identification Market Analysis, by Component

5.1 Overview

5.2 Scanning Devices

5.2.1 Global Scanning Devices Market for Patient Identification Revenue, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Mn)

5.3 Software and Services

5.3.1 Global Software and Services Market for Patient Identification Revenue, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6 Positive Patient Identification Market Analysis, by Deployment Model

6.1 Overview

6.2 Web/Client Based

6.2.1 Global Market for Web/client Based Positive Patient Identification Software and Services Revenue, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Mn)

6.3 Cloud Based

6.3.1 Global Market for Cloud Based Positive Patient Identification Software and Services Revenue, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Mn)

To Get Complete Report @ http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/positive-patient-identification-ppid-market

Chapter 7 North America Positive Patient Identification Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 North America Positive Patient Identification Market Revenue and Growth, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

7.2 North America Positive Patient Identification Market Analysis, By Component, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.3 North America Positive Patient Identification Market Analysis, By Deployment Model, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.4 North America Positive Patient Identification Market Analysis, By Region, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 8 Europe Positive Patient Identification Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Europe Positive Patient Identification Market Revenue and Growth, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

8.2 Europe Positive Patient Identification Market Analysis, By Component, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.3 Europe Positive Patient Identification Market Analysis, By Deployment Model, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Europe Positive Patient Identification Market Analysis, By Region, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

Latest Reports :

http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/3d-bioprinters-market

http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/medical-imaging-equipment-market

Our Blog :- http://www.allbizreports.com/

About – Acute Market Reports :

Acute Market Reports is the most sufficient collection of market intelligence services online. It is your only source that can fulfill all your market research requirements.We provide online reports from over 100 best publishers and upgrade our collection regularly to offer you direct online access to the world’s most comprehensive and recent database with expert perceptions on worldwide industries, products, establishments and trends.

Our team consists of highly motivated market research professionals and they are accountable for creating the groundbreaking technology that we utilize in our search engine operations to easily recognize the most current market research reports online.

Contact Us :

Name : Chris Paul

ACUTE MARKET REPORTS

Designation : Global Sales Manager

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Email : sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website : http://www.acutemarketreports.com